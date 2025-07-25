In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicion

In the Kharkiv region, investigators exposed three obstetrician-gynecologists suspected of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the loss of a multiple pregnancy. Despite pathologies detected on ultrasound, the doctors did not take the necessary measures to save the fetuses. All three have been notified of suspicion, and the issue of a pre-trial restraint is being decided. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Police, writes UNN.

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that three active doctors, qualified and experienced in "Obstetrics and Gynecology," while observing a 39-year-old pregnant patient, did not take into account the results of ultrasound examinations that indicated a pathological unevenness in fetal development. The medics did not record this data in current diagnoses, did not take the necessary measures for thorough monitoring of the pregnancy, and did not identify the reasons for the growth retardation of one of the fetuses. As a result of inaction and negligent attitude to duties, both fetuses died. – the post states.

As reported by law enforcement, a criminal proceeding was opened under the article: improper performance of professional duties by a medical or pharmaceutical worker. The sanction of the article provides for up to two years of imprisonment.

Based on collected evidence, testimonies of victims and witnesses, and conclusions of forensic medical examinations, investigators notified three obstetrician-gynecologists – a 50-year-old woman and 50 and 58-year-old men – of suspicion of committing a crime. - added the police.

Currently, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspects is being decided.

In Kyiv region, a missing child was found with the help of a drone after a night of searching