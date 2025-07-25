In Kyiv region, a missing child was found with the help of a drone after a night of searching

In the Kyiv region, the search for a five-year-old child who disappeared the previous evening has ended; the boy was found in the morning with the help of a drone. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the boy went for a walk in the village of Zaprudka, Vyshhorod district, and did not return home. During the search operations, which lasted all night, rescuers used UAVs.

"Representatives of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and local residents were involved in the search operation. During the search operations, rescuers used UAVs. He (the boy - ed.) was found this morning. Fortunately, he is alive and unharmed," the report states.

A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)