June 20, 04:46 PM • 20241 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6326 views

5-year-old Kyrylo, who disappeared in Ivano-Frankivsk region on June 17, was found alive on June 21 at 05:54 with the help of a State Emergency Service drone. The child's condition is satisfactory, and he has received medical attention.

On the morning of June 21, rescuers of the Special Aviation Detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine found the missing boy with the help of a drone. The child had been searched for more than 3 days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Details

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, rescuers found 5-year-old Kyrylo on June 21 at 05:54.

At 05:54 in the morning, with the help of unmanned systems, the operator of the special aviation detachment found the child under a bush in the vicinity of the settlement.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, the child's condition is satisfactory, he was provided with medical care. The boy will be sent to a medical facility.

It is noted that since the beginning of the search and rescue operation, 5,500 hectares of the area have been surveyed, of which 4,600 hectares are forest. 8,902 hectares have been surveyed using drones.

Divers surveyed 12 reservoirs covering an area of ​​7,700 sq.m. and 155 hectares of coastal zone

- the SES post says.

An interdepartmental headquarters was working on site to coordinate search and rescue operations.

Reminder

In the Kolomyia district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, large-scale searches for a 5-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 lasted three days. More than four thousand hectares of territory, hundreds of people, drones with thermal imagers, and cynologists were involved in the searches.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
