A 7-year-old girl who left home yesterday and went missing has been found dead in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2498 views

Seven-year-old Solomiya Tarasyuk, who went missing in Odesa on June 18, has been found dead. The police are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy and are working with a man suspected of involvement in her death.

A 7-year-old girl who left home yesterday and went missing has been found dead in Odesa region

Police have found seven-year-old Solomiia, who went missing in Odesa the day before. The child was found dead. This was reported by the Odesa region police, reports UNN.

Police have established the whereabouts of the missing seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk. Unfortunately, the child has been found dead.

- the statement reads.

As noted, the circumstances of the tragic event are being established.

Police are working with a man who is likely involved in the child's death. All details will be provided later.

Update

It is known that seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk disappeared on the evening of June 18. The girl took her scooter, left home, and did not return.

Around 7 a.m. the next day, the police published a report searching for the child, calling for help with the search.

Recall

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the search for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared on June 17 continues. 361 people and 45 units of equipment, including drones with thermal imagers, are involved in the search.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
