A 7-year-old girl who left home yesterday and went missing has been found dead in Odesa region

Police have found seven-year-old Solomiia, who went missing in Odesa the day before. The child was found dead. This was reported by the Odesa region police, reports UNN.

As noted, the circumstances of the tragic event are being established.

Police are working with a man who is likely involved in the child's death. All details will be provided later.

Update

It is known that seven-year-old Solomiia Tarasiuk disappeared on the evening of June 18. The girl took her scooter, left home, and did not return.

Around 7 a.m. the next day, the police published a report searching for the child, calling for help with the search.

Recall

