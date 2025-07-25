Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for what

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke about the formation of a professional and effective team of his deputies. He assured that each of them would be given specific tasks, and the first results should be felt as quickly as possible, UNN reports.

Today, the Government appointed new Deputy Ministers of Defense of Ukraine. We are forming a professional and effective team that is capable of implementing systemic changes in the defense sector in all key areas: from digitalization and logistics to weapons production and international cooperation. Each of the deputies will be given specific tasks. The first results should be felt as quickly as possible - Shmyhal said.

Who is on the Ministry of Defense team:

▪️ Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk – First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He has significant experience serving in leadership positions in the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, he was an advisor to the commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Main Logistics Directorate, as well as the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In April-August 2022, he was the head of the working group from Ukraine in the Coordination Headquarters for Assistance to Ukraine in Germany.

From October 2023 to May 2024, he was Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and then, until April 2025, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

▪️ Serhiy Boyev – Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He has significant experience in economics, strategic planning, industry, and security.

He began his career as an analyst at international financial institutions JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse in the UK. After returning to Ukraine, he worked at Boston Consulting Group Ukraine, as well as in leadership positions at JSC "Ukrgasvydobuvannya" and NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", where he was responsible for strategy, development, and analytics.

Since 2023, he held the positions of advisor, and then deputy minister for European integration in the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

In October 2024, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration, in April 2025 – First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

▪️ Anna Hvozdyar – Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Volunteer and public activist. Since 2014, she has been involved in initiatives related to providing for the army, issues of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and families of fallen soldiers.

From 2015 to 2016, she worked as an advisor to the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

From 2020 to 2023, she held the position of director of the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation.

Since September 2023, she has worked as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. She has deep expertise in the field of defense production, innovation, and scaling of the defense industry.

▪️ Colonel Volodymyr Zaverukha – Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He has 22 years of experience in military service and work in the defense sector.

He began his service in 2006 in the engineering troops. In 2017–2020, he served in the Environmental Safety and Demining Directorate. From 2020 to 2025, he held a number of leadership positions in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including – Deputy Director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Development of Armaments and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – Head of the Directorate for the Development of Armaments and Military Equipment.

In May 2025, he was appointed First Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

▪️ Major Yuriy Myronenko – Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He has experience in managing large holdings and deep expertise in the field of drone technologies.

During the full-scale invasion, he defended Kyiv as part of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade. From March 2023 to December 2023, he was the commander of the UAV unit of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, participated in battles in the South of Ukraine.

Awarded with the breastplates of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Silver Cross" and "Steel Cross".

In 2023–2024, he headed the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. In a year in office, he achieved significant progress in the technological support of the Security and Defense Forces – together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a transparent UAV procurement system was launched, which provided the army with more than 1 million drones.

From December 2024 to February 2025, he worked as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In February 2025, he headed the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where he coordinated the implementation of the DELTA combat system.

▪️ Oksana Ferchuk – Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization

She worked as an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in 2022, focusing on the digitalization of logistics processes. She coordinated the implementation of the LOGFAS system, to which Ukraine gained full access in 2022, and the launch of the international cooperation platform "Korovai".

She ensured the coordination of the implementation of the medical information system (MIS AFU) in the Medical Forces Command.

She coordinated the implementation of the logistics management system (SAP), including the automation of processes for supplying rear support (clothing, fuel and lubricants), supplying weapons (ground weapon systems, UAVs, EW), communication equipment, medical supplies, and automating contract work.

Before the full-scale aggression, she was a top manager of well-known Ukrainian logistics and product services, including the director of the Nova Poshta group of companies, the electronic public procurement platform (Prozorro reform), and the electronic document management service "Vchasno".