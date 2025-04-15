Destruction of cultural heritage sites: construction work in the historical part of Ostroh is being investigated in the Rivne region

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and grounds for construction work in the historical part of Ostroh, Rivne region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the regional prosecutor's office.

Details

It is noted that the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the intentional illegal destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites or parts thereof (Part 2 of Article 298 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in Akademichna Street in Ostroh, the developer started excavation work, which may lead to the destruction of underground cultural heritage sites. - the statement reads.

It is specified that the works are carried out, in particular, in the central part of the historical settlement, where the archaeological site of local importance - the settlement of the chronicle city of Ostroh - is located.

"Currently, the criminal proceedings are carrying out the necessary initial investigative actions," the prosecutor's office added.

