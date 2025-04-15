Destruction of cultural heritage sites: construction work in the historical part of Ostroh is being investigated in the Rivne region

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Destruction of cultural heritage sites: construction work in the historical part of Ostroh is being investigated in the Rivne region

Kyiv • UNN

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the destruction of a cultural heritage site. Construction works may lead to the destruction of underground monuments in Ostroh.

Destruction of cultural heritage sites: construction work in the historical part of Ostroh is being investigated in the Rivne region

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances and grounds for construction work in the historical part of Ostroh, Rivne region. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report of the regional prosecutor's office.

Details

It is noted that the Zdolbuniv District Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the intentional illegal destruction, destruction or damage to cultural heritage sites or parts thereof (Part 2 of Article 298 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in Akademichna Street in Ostroh, the developer started excavation work, which may lead to the destruction of underground cultural heritage sites.

- the statement reads.

It is specified that the works are carried out, in particular, in the central part of the historical settlement, where the archaeological site of local importance - the settlement of the chronicle city of Ostroh - is located.

"Currently, the criminal proceedings are carrying out the necessary initial investigative actions," the prosecutor's office added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, an entrepreneur will be tried for unauthorized construction and illegal acquisition of a restaurant complex on the shore of Lake Telbin. The prosecutor's office has sent to court criminal proceedings against the director of a private company.

Society Crimes and emergencies
Ukraine
