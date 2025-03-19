Builder Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv, has been extradited to Ukraine
The capital's developer Voitsekhovskyi, who is suspected of fraud with investors of 42 new buildings, has been extradited to Ukraine. He was chosen as a preventive measure - detention.
Law enforcement officers extradited to Ukraine the capital's developer Anatoliy Voitsekhovskyi, who defrauded investors of 42 new buildings in Kyiv and fled abroad. Currently, he has been remanded in custody with the alternative of bail. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and National Police.
According to UNN sources, it is about Anatoliy Voitsekhovskyi.
"Within the framework of international legal cooperation, as a result of the long-term fruitful work of the Office of the Prosecutor General with the competent authorities of the Kingdom of Spain, the latter considered the request and decided to extradite a citizen of Ukraine who was wanted for the purpose of bringing him to criminal responsibility," the Prosecutor's Office said.
It is noted that the suspect was detained in Spain, and on March 18, 2025, at the Krakovets-Korchova international checkpoint in the Lviv region, he was handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers.
Currently, at the request of prosecutors, he has been remanded in custody with the alternative of bail.
The extradited person had been wanted since May 2020. In Ukraine, he is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of other people's property entrusted to him by the director of the enterprise under his control and other persons in 2012. Currently, they are being tried
We are talking about the demolition of a non-residential building on Petropavlivska Street in Kyiv, which was on the balance sheet of the state enterprise "State Scientific Research and Design Institute of Innovative Technologies in Energy and Energy Saving", founded by the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry (now the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine). Instead, a new residential complex was built on this site. In addition, the capital's developer is suspected of official forgery of official documents (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The National Police noted that firms associated with the defendant illegally built facilities on illegally occupied land without a full package of permits at prices 30-40% below market prices. A significant number of buildings were never completed, and only a few were put into operation.
