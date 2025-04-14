The Accounting Chamber asked ARMA to establish cooperation with law enforcement officers: Duma went to give lectures to cadets

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2142 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19184 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16343 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21403 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30639 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64249 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60075 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34071 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59652 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106910 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19184 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52610 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64249 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60075 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167256 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24254 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21313 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22933 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24820 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27441 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

The Accounting Chamber asked ARMA to establish cooperation with law enforcement officers: Duma went to give lectures to cadets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 201606 views

Instead of systematic work with prosecutors, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, decided to conduct lectures for cadets. The Accounting Chamber pointed to problems in asset management.

The Accounting Chamber asked ARMA to establish cooperation with law enforcement officers: Duma went to give lectures to cadets

The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, seems to have taken the recommendations of the Accounting Chamber on the need to establish cooperation with law enforcement officers too literally. Instead of systematic work with prosecutors and pre-trial investigation bodies, the head of ARMA decided to hold lectures for cadets, writes UNN.

Details

In recent days, ARMA reported on two meetings of Olena Duma with cadets - at the National Academy of Internal Affairs in Kyiv and at the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs. 

Both meetings were presented as a "strategic dialogue with law enforcement officers and future security sector specialists for results and professional cooperation." Perhaps in the long term, such meetings will help ARMA establish relationships with law enforcement officers, but so far it looks more like another PR campaign by Duma and does not solve structural problems in the agency.

Each arrested asset is not just a management object. It is an instrument of justice. We are turning a shadow resource into a resource of the state. And it is thanks to the principled position of professionals who stand guard over the rule of law - from investigators to analysts, from patrol officers to teachers - that the system works and has a future. Your generation has a chance to make it even stronger

- Olena Duma said, speaking to cadets in Lviv.

It is worth noting that earlier the Accounting Chamber conducted an audit of ARMA for 2022-2023 and the first half of 2024, which showed significant problems in the management of seized assets. Among other things, the auditors focused on the unregulated relationship between ARMA and the prosecutor's office and the low level of asset transfer to management.

So, while dozens of arrested assets do not bring income to the state, the head of the agency continues to demonstrate "activity" in the form of lectures and public statements.

Reminder

Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina called the case when the Anti-Corruption Committee asked ARMA how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, or about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the MP to "analyze the information".

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under Duma's leadership and noted that in a year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that brought income as of the end of 2024. 

In addition, according to the head of the Anti-Corruption Committee, despite the existence of dozens of seized commercial facilities in the portfolio of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, most of the income to the state in 2024 was provided by two state-owned enterprises, and not by tenders held by ARMA.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Lviv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09