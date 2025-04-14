A technical meeting of Ukrainian representatives with partners is planned in Turkey as part of the creation of a "coalition of the willing" - sources

A technical meeting is planned in Turkey as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the naval component with the participation of the Ukrainian side and partners. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

We are talking about a technical meeting (in Turkey - ed.) as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the naval component. Ukraine's partners are participating in this process, and certainly not the Russian Federation, - said the interlocutor.

Addition

Journalist Alla Mazur, referring to the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reported that the information of the Turkish media about the direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara on April 15-16 regarding security in the Black Sea is a fiction.

As you know, earlier CNN Turk, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reported that on April 15-16, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on security in the Black Sea would take place in Ankara.

Anadolu noted that a meeting will be held in Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 15-16, to discuss the issue of Black Sea security after a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, and there will be no representatives of Russia.

British Defense Minister John Healey and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that Great Britain and France will accelerate military planning of the "coalition of the willing" over the next two weeks in order to focus on guaranteeing the security of Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea, as well as on restoring the Armed Forces.