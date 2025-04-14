$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13302 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11684 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17318 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26869 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 58161 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55587 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 33000 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59366 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106248 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164426 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A technical meeting of Ukrainian representatives with partners is planned in Turkey as part of the creation of a "coalition of the willing" - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 77837 views

A technical meeting with the participation of Ukraine and partners will be held in Turkey to create a maritime component of the "coalition of the willing". Russia is not participating in the meeting.

A technical meeting of Ukrainian representatives with partners is planned in Turkey as part of the creation of a "coalition of the willing" - sources

A technical meeting is planned in Turkey as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the naval component with the participation of the Ukrainian side and partners. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

We are talking about a technical meeting (in Turkey - ed.) as part of the process of creating a "coalition of the willing", in particular the naval component. Ukraine's partners are participating in this process, and certainly not the Russian Federation,

- said the interlocutor.

Addition

Journalist Alla Mazur, referring to the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, reported that the information of the Turkish media about the direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara on April 15-16 regarding security in the Black Sea is a fiction.

As you know, earlier CNN Turk, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reported that on April 15-16, negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on security in the Black Sea would take place in Ankara.

Anadolu noted that a meeting will be held in Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 15-16, to discuss the issue of Black Sea security after a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, and there will be no representatives of Russia.

British Defense Minister John Healey and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that Great Britain and France will accelerate military planning of the "coalition of the willing" over the next two weeks in order to focus on guaranteeing the security of Ukraine on land, in the air and at sea, as well as on restoring the Armed Forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
John Healey
Sébastien Lecornu
France
United Kingdom
Turkey
Ukraine
