Deputy Head of the city's occupation administration Yevhenii Bohdanov eliminated in Berdiansk - DIU

Today, on February 20, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk, Yevhen Bohdanov, was killed in his car. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

On February 20, 2025, at 6:05 a.m., a gray Renault Duster exploded near the 96th house on Vostochny Avenue in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, burning to the ground; the Russian occupation services arrived at the scene. Inside the car was a war criminal, Yevgeny Yurievich Bogdanov, a citizen of the aggressor state of Russia, who formally held the position of the so-called deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk - the DIU reported.

The intelligence notes that Bohdanov's responsibilities included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and the organization of the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

During his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Yevgeny Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

The war criminal was born on August 11, 1970 in the town of Pikalovo, Boksitogorsk district, Leningrad region. He arrived in Berdiansk immediately after the capture of the city by the troops of the aggressor state in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the instructions of the Russian special services - the intelligence added.

