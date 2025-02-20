Deputy Head of the city's occupation administration Yevhenii Bohdanov eliminated in Berdiansk - DIU

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 29301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 50639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 97409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 56309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 112617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100036 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112394 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116632 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150359 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115135 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 55494 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107078 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 67439 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 30227 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 55128 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 97409 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 112617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150359 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141198 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 24083 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 55128 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133185 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135077 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163479 views
Deputy Head of the city's occupation administration Yevhenii Bohdanov eliminated in Berdiansk - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21271 views

In Berdiansk, a Renault Duster car carrying Yevheniy Bogdanov, deputy head of the occupation administration, exploded. He was responsible for finance and construction of fortifications in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

Today, on February 20, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, the deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk, Yevhen Bohdanov, was killed in his car. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports.

On February 20, 2025, at 6:05 a.m., a gray Renault Duster exploded near the 96th house on Vostochny Avenue in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, burning to the ground; the Russian occupation services arrived at the scene. Inside the car was a war criminal, Yevgeny Yurievich Bogdanov, a citizen of the aggressor state of Russia, who formally held the position of the so-called deputy head of the occupation administration of Berdiansk

- the DIU reported.

The intelligence notes that Bohdanov's responsibilities included, in particular, control over finances in the occupation administration and the organization of the construction of fortifications in the temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

During his stay in the occupied Ukrainian territories, Yevgeny Bogdanov repeatedly committed war crimes against Ukrainian citizens.

The war criminal was born on August 11, 1970 in the town of Pikalovo, Boksitogorsk district, Leningrad region. He arrived in Berdiansk immediately after the capture of the city by the troops of the aggressor state in 2022. He was appointed to the occupation administration on the instructions of the Russian special services 

- the intelligence added.

Specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine conducted an operation to "burn out enemy eyes." A series of explosions of goggles for controlling FPV drones occurred in the occupiers' ranks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

