Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

The main Christian holiday – Easter – will be celebrated by Ukrainians for the fourth time this year in the context of the full-scale war unleashed against our Motherland by the Russian Federation. Ukrainians are urged, if possible, not to go to church and avoid large crowds. Instead, you can watch online broadcasts of Easter liturgies, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be broadcast on the Youtube channel and the OCU page on Facebook and on the personal page of Metropolitan Epifaniy.

The broadcast will also take place on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel (April 19 at 23:00) and on "Ukrainian Radio" and "Radio Culture" (April 20 after midnight).

The broadcast of the service in the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church will be available on the UGCC Youtube channel "Living Television".

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

You can join the service online on the "Suspilne Kultura" TV channel (April 20 at 7:00) and on "Ukrainian Radio" and "Radio Culture" (after 8:30).

The broadcast of services of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine will be able to watch the Holy Mass in the Vatican on Eternal Word Television (EWTN) (April 20 at 11:30).

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that according to Ukrainian intelligence and special services, Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve of Easter and after it.

National Police Spokesperson Yulia Hirdvilis told UNN that law enforcement officers are stepping up security measures for Easter. Police squads will be on duty near churches, patrol roads and selectively inspect citizens' belongings.

Earlier UNN wrote that Ivano-Frankivsk region canceled all mass events on Easter in the Prykarpattia region. Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions, on the contrary, reduced the curfew on the festive night. And Kyiv appealed to religious communities to limit mass Easter services or make them online.

Also, the capital's authorities called on the leaders of religious communities to take the necessary security measures during the festive services.