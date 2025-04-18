Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

In Kyiv, the main solemn service on Easter, as usual, will take place in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. However, given the security situation in the city, as well as the curfew, it would be easier for many believers to get to a church near their home. UNN tells where the Easter Liturgy will take place in Kyiv on Saturday and Sunday.

Where the main services will be held

The press service of the OCU reported that on April 19 at 23:00 the Easter service will begin in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral, which will be led by Metropolitan Epifaniy. The Liturgy will last approximately until 4:00 am.

On Sunday, April 20:

• 09:00 – late Divine Liturgy;

• 17:00 – Easter Vespers.

Easter cakes in St. Michael's Monastery can be consecrated:

• April 19 – from 17:00 to 23:00;

• April 20 – from 4:00 to 17:00.

In the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (OCU), the Easter service will begin on April 20 at 6:00. Easter cakes will be consecrated here on April 19 from 16:00 to 21:00 and on April 20 from 12:00.

Where else you can attend the Easter Liturgy

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate have their parishes in all districts of Kyiv. Easter services in the capital will be held, in particular, at the following addresses:

Pecherskyi district

• Church of Prophet Daniel (territory of Vydubychi Monastery, Vydubytska Street, 40). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 06:00-17:00;

• Church of St. Seraphim of Sarov the Wonderworker (Lesya Ukrainka Boulevard, 25). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-23:00, Sunday: 05:00-17:00;

• Church of the Protection of the Holy Mother of God on the territory of the military hospital (Laboratorny Lane). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-21:00, Sunday: 12:00-17:00.

Holosiivskyi district

• Church of the Ascension of the Lord (territory of Baikove Cemetery, Baikova Street, 6) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00;

• OCU churches on the territory of the museum in Pyrohiv: Church of St. Archangel Michael, Church of St. Great Martyr Paraskeva-Friday and Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myrlikia (Akademika Tronka Street, 1). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 14:00-23:00, Sunday: 05:00-17:00;

• Church of St. Nicholas of the OCU (Novopyrogivska Street, 25-a) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00.

Sviatoshynskyi district

• Church-chapel of St. Nicholas of Sviatosh (Akademika Vernadsky Boulevard, 85) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00;

• Church of the Holy Trinity of the OCU (Robitnycha Street, near house No. 115) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 15:00-19:00, Sunday: 08:00-16:00;

• Church of the Holy Spirit (Oleg Mudrak Street, 68) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 15:00-19:00, Sunday: 09:00-16:00.

Podilskyi district

• Orthodox Church of Ukraine-OCU Church of St. Nicholas Prytyska (5-a Khoryva Street). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00;

• Parish of the Great Martyr George the Victorious of the OCU (Koltsova Boulevard, 15, k. 356). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00;

• Church of the Protection of the Mother of God of the OCU (Svitlytskogo Street, 30/20-a). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-19:00, Sunday: 10:00-17:00;

• Church of the Nativity of the Virgin on Poshtova Square (Poshtova Square, 2) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 14:00-19:00, Sunday: 09:00-16:00;

• St. Nicholas on Tatarka (Nagirna Street, 1) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 14:00-23:00, Sunday: 06:00-23:00.

Darnytskyi district

• Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (Mykola Bazhana Avenue, 1). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 05:00-16:00;

• Church of the Pochaiv Icon of the Mother of God of the OCU (Boryspilska Street, 30-a). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 14:00-23:00, Sunday: 07:00-17:00.

Solomyanskyi district

• Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin of the OCU (Kamenyariv Street, 13-15). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 05:00-16:00;

• Church of the Protection of the Mother of God on Solomyanka (Patriarch Mstyslav Skrypnyk Street, 20/1) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 05:00-16:00;

• Parish of St. John the Baptist (Garmatna Street, 37). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 06:00-17:00.

Shevchenkivskyi district

• St. Volodymyr's Cathedral Patriarchal Cathedral of the city of Kyiv (Taras Shevchenko Boulevard, 20). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-21:00, Sunday: from 10:00;

• St. Nicholas Church on Tatarka of the OCU (Nagirna Street, 1) Consecration of Easter cakes: Sunday: 07:00-16:00.

Desnyanskyi district

• Church of St. John the Baptist (7 Oleksandra Ekster Street). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 16:00-21:00, Sunday: 09:00-17:00;

• Church of All Saints of the OCU (Chervona Kalina Avenue, 4). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 15:00-23:00, Sunday: 09:00-17:00.

Obolonskyi district

• Church of the Icon of the Most Holy Mother of God "Unburnt Bush" of the OCU (6-a Heroes of the "Azov" Regiment Street) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 09:00-17:00.

Dniprovskyi district

• Hospital Church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of the OCU (26 Chornyh Zaporozhtsiv Street). Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 09:00-17:00;

• Chapel of the Tikhvin Icon of the Mother of God of the OCU (11-a Darnytskyi Boulevard) Consecration of Easter cakes: Saturday 17:00-23:00, Sunday: 09:00-17:00.

Where Roman and Greek Catholics will be able to go

In the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Kyiv (5 Mykilsko-Slobidska Street), the Easter Liturgy will begin on April 20 at 7:00. Easter cakes can be consecrated already on April 19 from 15:00 to 21:00, as well as after the Liturgy on Sunday.

In the capital, the faithful of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine can attend the main Easter Vigil in the Cathedral of St. Alexander (17 Kostelna Street) at 19:00 on April 19 and at 10:00 on April 20. Easter dishes will be consecrated in the evening after the Holy Mass on Saturday and throughout the day on Sunday.

Supplement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to Ukrainian intelligence and special services, Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine on the eve of Easter and after it. Believers have the opportunity to watch an online broadcast of the services. This can be done on Youtube channel and page on Facebook of the OCU and on the personal page of Metropolitan Epifaniy.