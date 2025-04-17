$41.220.04
46.820.21
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2462 views

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10002 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12492 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15931 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22152 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37499 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49310 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64658 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83477 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113496 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians have started crossing the border more often, queues are possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3186 views

On the eve of Easter, passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing, with a prevalence of entry into the country. Due to this, queues are possible in certain directions, especially on weekends.

On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians have started crossing the border more often, queues are possible

Passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing amid the approach of Easter, with a preference for entry into Ukraine. Queues may occur in certain directions. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Passenger traffic has been gradually increasing recently, and the past day is no exception. If earlier on weekdays the border was crossed by about 70 thousand people, then in the past day the border was crossed by 95 thousand citizens. On weekends, these figures are now more than 100,000 border crossings by citizens, both Ukrainian and foreign, but Ukrainian citizens make up about 85% of the total number

- said Demchenko.

He noted that the advantage is on entry to Ukraine

"Recently, the advantage is on entry to Ukraine, and, in particular, this applies to the border crossing by citizens of our state," - said Demchenko.

Queues may occur in certain directions due to increased passenger traffic

- said Demchenko.

For the Easter holidays, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch an additional Kyiv-Lutsk-Kyiv train10.04.25, 20:38 • 13202 views

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed another additional train on April 19: we are talking about flight No. 220/219 on the Kyiv-Dnipro-Kyiv route.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kyiv
