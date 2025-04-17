On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians have started crossing the border more often, queues are possible
On the eve of Easter, passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing, with a prevalence of entry into the country. Due to this, queues are possible in certain directions, especially on weekends.
Passenger traffic has been gradually increasing recently, and the past day is no exception. If earlier on weekdays the border was crossed by about 70 thousand people, then in the past day the border was crossed by 95 thousand citizens. On weekends, these figures are now more than 100,000 border crossings by citizens, both Ukrainian and foreign, but Ukrainian citizens make up about 85% of the total number
He noted that the advantage is on entry to Ukraine
"Recently, the advantage is on entry to Ukraine, and, in particular, this applies to the border crossing by citizens of our state," - said Demchenko.
Queues may occur in certain directions due to increased passenger traffic
