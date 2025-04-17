On the eve of Easter, Ukrainians have started crossing the border more often, queues are possible

Passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border is gradually increasing amid the approach of Easter, with a preference for entry into Ukraine. Queues may occur in certain directions. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon on Thursday, writes UNN.

Passenger traffic has been gradually increasing recently, and the past day is no exception. If earlier on weekdays the border was crossed by about 70 thousand people, then in the past day the border was crossed by 95 thousand citizens. On weekends, these figures are now more than 100,000 border crossings by citizens, both Ukrainian and foreign, but Ukrainian citizens make up about 85% of the total number - said Demchenko.

He noted that the advantage is on entry to Ukraine

"Recently, the advantage is on entry to Ukraine, and, in particular, this applies to the border crossing by citizens of our state," - said Demchenko.

Queues may occur in certain directions due to increased passenger traffic - said Demchenko.

For the Easter holidays, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch an additional Kyiv-Lutsk-Kyiv train

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed another additional train on April 19: we are talking about flight No. 220/219 on the Kyiv-Dnipro-Kyiv route.