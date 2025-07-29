$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
06:30 AM • 4928 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
05:00 AM • 9398 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 25036 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99305 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 67671 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125552 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 66859 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 60302 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 51281 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 44405 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
67%
743mm
Popular news
"Aeroflot" uses outdated Windows XP, and the CEO hasn't changed his password for three years - "Belarusian Cyberpartisans"July 28, 10:26 PM • 4340 views
Russians took Ukrainian schoolchildren to St. Petersburg for a parade that was canceledJuly 28, 11:21 PM • 14041 views
ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in UkraineJuly 29, 12:18 AM • 14103 views
Shooting in downtown New York: policeman among the woundedJuly 29, 12:46 AM • 5712 views
Drones attacked Salsk in Russia's Rostov region: railway damagedJuly 29, 01:17 AM • 17205 views
Publications
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare06:30 AM • 4920 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 99301 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 95562 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 111115 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 125549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernivtsi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 78042 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 132793 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 70895 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 70353 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 65424 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
B61 nuclear bomb

Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4942 views

In August 2025, moderate magnetic storms are predicted for August 7, 9, 13, 19 (Kp 5) and weak fluctuations for August 4, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 (Kp 4).

Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare

In August 2025, several moderate magnetic storms are expected, which may affect the well-being of meteosensitive people. Despite the low risk of powerful storms, experts advise preparing in advance to minimize their impact on health, writes UNN.

What is a magnetic storm

Magnetic storms occur due to solar energy emissions that reach the Earth's magnetosphere and cause its disturbances. Such phenomena can affect electronics, communications, and people's well-being. The storm's intensity is measured by the Kp index on a scale from 0 to 9. Starting from 5 points, one can speak of the presence of disturbances.

When to expect magnetic storms in August 2025

Experts predict the following dates for possible disturbances:

  • August 7, 9, 13, 19 - moderate storms (Kp 5);
    • August 4, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 - weak fluctuations (Kp 4).

      No geomagnetic fluctuations are predicted for the rest of the month.

      The risk of strong magnetic storms in August is currently considered low. At the same time, meteosensitive people should pay close attention to forecasts and their own health even on days of minor fluctuations.

      How magnetic storms affect the body

      During periods of solar activity, many people complain of poor health. In particular, headaches, fatigue, blood pressure fluctuations, sleep problems, or exacerbation of chronic diseases. This reaction is due to the fact that electromagnetic waves affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems, causing a deterioration in the well-being of the most vulnerable people.

      The high-risk group includes:

      • people with heart and vascular diseases;
        • elderly people;
          • pregnant women;
            • people with chronic neurological problems.

              How to alleviate well-being during magnetic storms

              To reduce the impact of the storm, doctors advise following simple recommendations:

              • limit physical and emotional stress;
                • avoid stress and conflicts;
                  • devote more time to rest and sleep;
                    • spend time outdoors, engage in light physical activity (e.g., yoga, walking);
                      • reduce the consumption of coffee, alcohol, fatty and heavy foods;
                        • focus on fruits, vegetables, water, and light meals.

                          Turkey sets new European temperature record: 50.5 °C recorded in Şırnak province27.07.25, 12:25 • 4200 views

                          Alona Utkina

                          Alona Utkina

                          HealthNews of the WorldPublications
                          Tesla
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          S&P 500
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          ,
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Brent Oil
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Gold
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          ,
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          Gas TTF
                          $
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          .
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9
                          0
                          0
                          1
                          2
                          3
                          4
                          5
                          6
                          7
                          8
                          9