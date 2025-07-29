Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare

In August 2025, several moderate magnetic storms are expected, which may affect the well-being of meteosensitive people. Despite the low risk of powerful storms, experts advise preparing in advance to minimize their impact on health, writes UNN.

What is a magnetic storm

Magnetic storms occur due to solar energy emissions that reach the Earth's magnetosphere and cause its disturbances. Such phenomena can affect electronics, communications, and people's well-being. The storm's intensity is measured by the Kp index on a scale from 0 to 9. Starting from 5 points, one can speak of the presence of disturbances.

When to expect magnetic storms in August 2025

Experts predict the following dates for possible disturbances:

August 7, 9, 13, 19 - moderate storms (Kp 5);

August 4, 8, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22 - weak fluctuations (Kp 4).

No geomagnetic fluctuations are predicted for the rest of the month.

The risk of strong magnetic storms in August is currently considered low. At the same time, meteosensitive people should pay close attention to forecasts and their own health even on days of minor fluctuations.

How magnetic storms affect the body

During periods of solar activity, many people complain of poor health. In particular, headaches, fatigue, blood pressure fluctuations, sleep problems, or exacerbation of chronic diseases. This reaction is due to the fact that electromagnetic waves affect the nervous and cardiovascular systems, causing a deterioration in the well-being of the most vulnerable people.

The high-risk group includes:

people with heart and vascular diseases;

elderly people;

pregnant women;

people with chronic neurological problems.

How to alleviate well-being during magnetic storms

To reduce the impact of the storm, doctors advise following simple recommendations:

limit physical and emotional stress;

avoid stress and conflicts;

devote more time to rest and sleep;

spend time outdoors, engage in light physical activity (e.g., yoga, walking);

reduce the consumption of coffee, alcohol, fatty and heavy foods;

focus on fruits, vegetables, water, and light meals.

