Turkey sets new European temperature record: 50.5 °C recorded in Şırnak province

A new temperature record for continental Europe, 50.5 °C, has been recorded in the southeastern province of Şırnak, Turkey. This figure exceeded the previous maximum of 48.8 °C, set in Sicily in 2021. Extreme heat has gripped 31 provinces of Turkey, where temperatures significantly exceed the seasonal norm. This is reported by UNN with reference to Turkiye Today.

According to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, "on Friday, the temperature in the southeastern province of Şırnak was recorded at 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit)."

The record temperature, as indicated, was measured in the Silopi district of Şırnak province. This figure exceeded the previous continental European record of 48.8 degrees Celsius, set in Sicily, Italy, in August 2021.

Part of the country is included in WMO Region VI (Europe), which also covers Israel, Syria, parts of the Caucasus, and even Greenland. Therefore, the extreme temperature recorded in Şırnak is formally classified as a European record.

Also, the temperature exceeded 40°C in 31 provinces at once. In some regions, particularly in the southeast - in Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Diyarbakır, as well as on the coast in Antalya, Izmir, and Muğla, the heat reached critical values. Temperature readings in many places were 6–12 degrees higher than the seasonal norm.

According to the WMO, new temperature extremes are not just isolated cases. They are part of a global trend of rising temperatures due to climate change. Experts warn that even higher values are to be expected in the coming years - both in Turkey and in other parts of Europe.

Previously, for several decades, the absolute temperature record in Europe (48°C) belonged to the Greek cities of Athens and Elefsina. It was set on July 10, 1977. But this record lacked independent verification by the WMO, which distinguishes it from the new Turkish figure.

Turkey has been engulfed by numerous forest fires caused by strong winds, leading to the closure of the Bursa-Ankara highway. At least 13 people have died, flames are approaching residential areas, and authorities recommend citizens to stay indoors due to ash.