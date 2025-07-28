Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured

Among the passengers of the train that derailed in Germany, five Ukrainians were injured, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told journalists, according to UNN.

According to the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich, on July 27, near the city of Riedlingen (Baden-Württemberg federal state), a regional express with at least 100 passengers, which was traveling on the Reutlingen – Ulm route, derailed. As a result of the incident, 3 people died (according to preliminary data – the driver and two railway employees), and about 50 more were injured to varying degrees of severity (25 of them – in serious condition). Among the passengers were, in particular, 5 citizens of Ukraine: a 59-year-old man and a married couple with 2 minor children. All citizens of Ukraine are undergoing inpatient examination in local medical institutions. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that there is no threat to the lives of Ukrainians.

There are no Ukrainian citizens among the dead. Consuls are ready to provide the necessary assistance. The causes of the incident are being established. The case is under the control of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Munich. - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

In Germany on Sunday, July 27, a passenger train derailed. It is likely that at least three people died and 30 were injured as a result of the accident.