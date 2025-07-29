ISW: Putin will not make concessions in the war to avoid questioning the expediency of the military campaign in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to make any concessions on his war aims, as any negotiated end to the war would call into question the expediency of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine in the eyes of Russian society - particularly young people. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that the Kremlin has dedicated a significant amount of time and energy to building domestic support for the war, and Russian state and independent polls show that most Russians support continuing the war in Ukraine until Russia achieves its war aims – "denazification," demilitarization, and neutrality of Ukraine.

The commitment of Russian society to achieving Russia's military goals, which the Kremlin has diligently worked on, will significantly complicate ... for Putin to present any peace agreement that is far from meeting his stated goals as a victory to his domestic audience - ISW notes.

They add that Kremlin officials continue to portray Russia as a country in direct geopolitical confrontation with the West to garner domestic support for the war in Ukraine and future Russian aggression against NATO.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he could shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's statement, saying that Russia is doing everything to disrupt peace efforts and prolong the war, and Ukraine is ready to work with the US President to end it.

"Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war with the USA": Medvedev on Trump's statement to give Putin 10-12 days for an agreement with Ukraine