"Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war with the USA": Medvedev on Trump's statement to give Putin 10-12 days for an agreement with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

Dmytro Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, threatened war with the USA in response to Donald Trump's statement about 10-12 days for an agreement with Ukraine. He noted that every new ultimatum is a step towards war with Trump's country.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, in response to President Donald Trump's decision to give Putin 10-12 days to reconcile with Ukraine, threatened war with the United States. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Medvedev stated that US President Donald Trump is playing a game of ultimatums with Russia. He noted that the US leader should remember that "Russia is not Israel and not even Iran."

Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go the way of Sleepy Joe

- he wrote.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in the war against Ukraine, which will be 10-12 days. This decision was made due to the lack of progress after the previous 50-day period.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
