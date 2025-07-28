In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion

In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of raping a minor. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kryvyi Rih police.

Details

The incident took place on July 26. The 18-year-old boy was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code (detention by an authorized official – ed.) and notified of suspicion under Article 152 of the Criminal Code (rape – ed.). - the Kryvyi Rih police reported in response to a UNN journalist's question.

Recall

In Mukachevo, law enforcement officers detained four minors aged 13-17, suspected of raping and robbing a 46-year-old woman. Three defendants in the case face up to 12 years in prison, while legal mechanisms are being decided for the fourth, the youngest.

In Kyiv, a woman who raped her daughter to create pornography and profit from it was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A resident of Mykolaiv was sentenced to 12 years in prison for molesting, sexually assaulting, and raping his minor daughter. The man molested and then raped his daughter for five years, starting from her age of 5.