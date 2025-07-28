$41.780.01
09:50 AM
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 5576 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13287 views

In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of raping a minor. The incident occurred on July 26, and he was notified of suspicion under Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of raping a minor. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kryvyi Rih police.

Details

The incident took place on July 26. The 18-year-old boy was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code (detention by an authorized official – ed.) and notified of suspicion under Article 152 of the Criminal Code (rape – ed.). 

- the Kryvyi Rih police reported in response to a UNN journalist's question.

Recall

In Mukachevo, law enforcement officers detained four minors aged 13-17, suspected of raping and robbing a 46-year-old woman. Three defendants in the case face up to 12 years in prison, while legal mechanisms are being decided for the fourth, the youngest.

In Kyiv, a woman who raped her daughter to create pornography and profit from it was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A resident of Mykolaiv was sentenced to 12 years in prison for molesting, sexually assaulting, and raping his minor daughter. The man molested and then raped his daughter for five years, starting from her age of 5.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kryvyi Rih
Mukachevo
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
Tesla
