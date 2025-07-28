17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know

By July 31, boys aged 17 must register for military service. Young men can do this through the "Reserve+" application, or by visiting the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support, writes UNN.

Details

In January, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the specifics of military registration for conscripts, which, in particular, defines the procedure for registering 17-year-old boys for military service.

According to the law, every year from January 1 to July 31, boys who turn 17 in the year of military registration are registered for military service with the entry of relevant information into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service, and Reservists by:

undergoing electronic identification and clarifying their personal data using the electronic cabinet of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist (via Reserve+);

personally arriving at the district (city) territorial recruitment center and social support with the submission of necessary documents.

The version before the first reading stipulated that if men aged 17 did not register for military service between January and July, they would only be registered after personally arriving at the TCC with simultaneous prosecution in accordance with the law, provided they reached the age of 18.

However, for the second reading, this norm was somewhat rewritten and in the final version it reads as follows: "Citizens of Ukraine who did not register for military service between January and July are registered for military service only after visiting the TCC."

Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, stated that 17-year-old boys who do not register for military service on time may be fined.

We did not adopt anything new regarding administrative responsibility in the bill. If an administrative offense is established and there are no circumstances that exclude administrative responsibility, such a person may be brought to administrative responsibility. The decision is made in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses by those bodies authorized to issue administrative offense rulings. - said Venislavskyi.

When visiting the TCC, boys must have:

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

extract from the register of the territorial community (information about declared/registered place of residence (stay);

certificate of registration as an internally displaced person (for internally displaced persons);

birth certificate;

document certifying the person's registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers;

education document;

certificate from the place of study/work (if available);

four photographs measuring 35 × 45 millimeters (uncovered, matte).

