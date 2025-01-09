Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law on the peculiarities of registering conscripts, according to which, in particular, basic military training for women is voluntary. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada voted in favor of draft law No. 12076 on basic military training," Honcharenko wrote.

298 MPs voted in favor.

"Basic military training for women will be voluntary only, and after that, they will be registered for military service only on a voluntary basis," explained Honcharenko.

According to him, the bill also allows young men who are currently turning 18 abroad to register without having to come to Ukraine.

Addendum

In December, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that, among other things, provides for the registration of women as persons liable for military service who have expressed a desire to perform basic military service.