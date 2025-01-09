ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women

Rada adopts law on peculiarities of military registration: what awaits women

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law on peculiarities of military registration. Women will be able to undergo basic military training on a voluntary basis, and 18-year-old boys abroad can register remotely.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law on the peculiarities of registering conscripts, according to which, in particular, basic military training for women is voluntary. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada voted in favor of draft law No. 12076 on basic military training," Honcharenko wrote.

298 MPs voted in favor.

"Basic military training for women will be voluntary only, and after that, they will be registered for military service only on a voluntary basis," explained Honcharenko.

According to him, the bill also allows young men who are currently turning 18 abroad to register without having to come to Ukraine.

Addendum

In December, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that, among other things, provides for the registration of women as persons liable for military service who have expressed a desire to perform basic military service.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society War Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine

