One case of metapneumovirus has been recorded in Kyiv: what you need to know about HMPV

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus has been detected in the capital. The virus is not new to Ukraine, and the incidence rate is currently lower than in previous years. This was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Currently, human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is circulating in Ukraine. In particular, as of January 7, we have 1 laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in the capital - it is stated in the message of the CDCP.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of today, there is no tendency for the development of an outbreak caused by metapneumovirus on the territory of Ukraine.

As indicated by the CDCP, this virus is not new to us and is already well known in the world and in Ukraine. It was first detected and described in 2001 in the Netherlands. During this and the previous epidemic season, no fatal cases have been recorded due to infection caused by metapneumovirus. Moreover, the available incidence rates are even significantly lower compared to previous years of observation.

"The virological laboratory of the Kyiv City CDCP of the Ministry of Health is fully equipped with the necessary test systems for the detection of metapneumovirus and conducts epidemiological surveillance of it both throughout the year and during the current epidemic season", - indicated in the CDCP.

Preventive measures are:

1. regular handwashing with soap;

2. avoiding contact with sick people;

3. observing cough etiquette (cover your mouth with a tissue or the bend of your elbow);

4. periodically ventilating the premises.

Supplement

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the epidemic season, doctors in Ukraine have diagnosed metapneumovirus in 14 people. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, like other viruses of the respiratory group. However, the circulation of HMPV usually begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring.

The symptoms of the disease are similar to a cold or mild cases of the flu: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to the flu, metapneumovirus usually progresses much milder and rarely causes complications.