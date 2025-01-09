One case of metapneumovirus has been recorded in Kyiv: what you need to know about HMPV

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 29701 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124611 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132458 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168281 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110173 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104380 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113923 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127154 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125723 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80132 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 94765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189795 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179085 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133618 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150896 views
One case of metapneumovirus has been recorded in Kyiv: what you need to know about HMPV

One case of metapneumovirus has been recorded in Kyiv: what you need to know about HMPV

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48832 views

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus has been recorded in the capital. The incidence of HMPV is lower than in previous years. A total of 14 cases have been detected in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic season.

One laboratory-confirmed case of human metapneumovirus has been detected in the capital. The virus is not new to Ukraine, and the incidence rate is currently lower than in previous years. This was reported by the Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Currently, human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is circulating in Ukraine. In particular, as of January 7, we have 1 laboratory-confirmed case of the disease in the capital

- it is stated in the message of the CDCP.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of today, there is no tendency for the development of an outbreak caused by metapneumovirus on the territory of Ukraine.

As indicated by the CDCP, this virus is not new to us and is already well known in the world and in Ukraine. It was first detected and described in 2001 in the Netherlands. During this and the previous epidemic season, no fatal cases have been recorded due to infection caused by metapneumovirus. Moreover, the available incidence rates are even significantly lower compared to previous years of observation.

"The virological laboratory of the Kyiv City CDCP of the Ministry of Health is fully equipped with the necessary test systems for the detection of metapneumovirus and conducts epidemiological surveillance of it both throughout the year and during the current epidemic season", - indicated in the CDCP.

Preventive measures are:

1. regular handwashing with soap;

2. avoiding contact with sick people;

3. observing cough etiquette (cover your mouth with a tissue or the bend of your elbow);

4. periodically ventilating the premises.

Supplement

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of the epidemic season, doctors in Ukraine have diagnosed metapneumovirus in 14 people. This is 10 cases less than last year at this time.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, metapneumovirus (HMPV) is characterized by seasonality, like other viruses of the respiratory group. However, the circulation of HMPV usually begins mainly in winter and lasts until spring.

The symptoms of the disease are similar to a cold or mild cases of the flu: runny nose, cough, fever. Compared to the flu, metapneumovirus usually progresses much milder and rarely causes complications.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivHealth
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

