Trump plans to change the US's participation in the defense of NATO countries: what awaits allies
The US may refuse military assistance to NATO countries that do not meet the defense spending threshold. The Trump administration is considering changes to Article 5 of the treaty and the redistribution of troops in Europe.
The USA plans to support alliance members who spend a more significant percentage of their gross domestic product on defense.
President Donald Trump is considering serious changes regarding the US participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The Republican president's administration plans to regulate the involvement of US military forces in NATO in such a way as to support alliance members who spend a certain percentage of their gross domestic product on defense.
As part of a potential policy change, the US may not defend a NATO member that has been attacked if the country does not meet the defense spending threshold
Such a change would mean a serious departure from the alliance's core principle known as Article 5, which states that an attack on any NATO country is an attack on all of them.
Previously, the Trump administration had already signaled to America's European allies that the US might reduce its military presence in Europe. The relocation of some American troops in the region is being considered so that they are concentrated around those who have increased their defense spending.
