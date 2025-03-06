"Heavenly Shield": 120 European fighters could protect the skies of Ukraine without NATO involvement - Guardian

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17932 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109479 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170341 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107276 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343727 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173803 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145044 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196168 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124911 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108171 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86899 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11739 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24556 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12377 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21444 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17932 views

07:36 PM • 17932 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86942 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86942 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109479 views
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109479 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160535 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21478 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24590 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38788 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47381 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135940 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Heavenly Shield": 120 European fighters could protect the skies of Ukraine without NATO involvement - Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18550 views

European military experts have developed a plan to protect Ukraine's airspace with 120 fighters. The project aims to protect nuclear power plants, Odesa, and Lviv without NATO involvement.

"Heavenly Shield": 120 European fighters could protect the skies of Ukraine without NATO involvement - Guardian

According to the "Heavenly Shield" plan developed by military experts, European air forces consisting of 120 fighters could be deployed to protect the skies of Ukraine from Russian attacks. This will not provoke a broader conflict with Moscow, as the project is being developed separately from NATO. This is reported by the Guardian, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the defense will cover three operational Ukrainian nuclear power plants, Odesa, and Lviv, but not the front line or the eastern part of the country - and, according to a recently published document, it could "achieve greater military, political, and socio-economic impact than 10,000 European ground troops."

Among the supporters of the project are Philip Breedlove, former U.S. Air Force General and Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in Europe, Richard Shirreff, former British Army General and Deputy Supreme Allied Commander of NATO in the early last decade, as well as former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski.

"The implementation of the 'Heavenly Shield' would be an important component in strengthening Europe, effectively and efficiently guaranteeing the security of Ukraine," stated former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who is also a supporter of the project.

Although proposal options have been discussed with no progress since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a fresh version of the plan gained new momentum after a sharp meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The publication notes that the "Heavenly Shield" was developed by former Russian Air Force planners who collaborated with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it was presented to European defense ministries. However, European leaders have not shown a genuine desire to sanction the patrolling of Ukrainian skies while the war continues. But the pace of developments in the last week means that ideas about protecting part of Ukraine's airspace may gain new resonance.

Concerns in Western political circles are raised by the risk that NATO member state fighters could find themselves directly in conflict with Russia, which could lead to an escalation of hostilities if an aircraft is attacked or shot down.

However, supporters of the program argue that the risk to the pilots of the "Heavenly Shield" is low, as Moscow has not dared to deploy its combat aircraft beyond the existing front line since the beginning of 2022. De facto, the separation from Russian aircraft will be over 200 km, according to the project's developers.

Recall

According to a review by the Institute for the Study of War, Russian troops are increasing the number and enhancing the effectiveness of drones and missiles to suppress Ukrainian air defense. The Russian army continues to improve its strike complexes and use a greater number of "Shahed" drones and decoys, trying to break through the Ukrainian air defense system. Russian forces are launching missiles from several different directions, as well as deploying 150 to 200 drones during a single night series of strikes.

Richard Shirreff
Philip M. Breedlove
Donald Trump
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
