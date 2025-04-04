Gabrielius Landsbergis

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14174 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25104 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62780 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210653 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120864 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389377 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213435 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244058 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

"Heavenly Shield": 120 European fighters could protect the skies of Ukraine without NATO involvement - Guardian

European military experts have developed a plan to protect Ukraine's airspace with 120 fighters. The project aims to protect nuclear power plants, Odesa, and Lviv without NATO involvement.

War • March 6, 03:04 PM • 18550 views

Lithuania calls for reconsideration of Macron's idea to send Western troops to Ukraine

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister proposes to return to Macron's idea of deploying troops in Ukraine. This is due to reports of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia in the military sphere.

War • October 22, 12:25 PM • 20637 views

Zelenskyy: Good, strong content for military package prepared as part of victory plan

The President of Ukraine held a meeting on the military content of the victory plan. Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a strong military package that could significantly strengthen Ukraine.

War • September 17, 04:55 PM • 17679 views

Podolyak on information about F-16s coming to Ukraine: “We will not comment on this”

The advisor to the head of the OP said that Ukraine would not comment on the information about receiving F-16s. He called it a topic where the 'fog of war' is appropriate, as it should be reflected on the battlefield.

War • August 1, 12:38 PM • 34144 views

Ukraine receives F-16 fighters - Lithuanian Foreign Ministry

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirms that Ukraine has received F-16 fighter jets. This is the first official information on the appearance of the long-awaited aircraft in the Ukrainian sky.

War • August 1, 03:52 AM • 111587 views

Lithuania will appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russians

Lithuania plans to appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russian and Belarusian citizens in the EU. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister believes that this poses a threat to the security of the Schengen area.

War • July 30, 07:26 PM • 101406 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Trump's intentions to appoint Vance as Vice President: We are entering the territory of uncertainty

Lithuania's foreign minister commented on the potential impact of Donald Trump's choice of Jay DeVance as vice president, saying it means “entering the territory of uncertainty.

News of the World • July 17, 01:37 PM • 14879 views

Lithuania admits that Hungary will be deprived of the EU Council Presidency

Due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's uncoordinated visits to Moscow and Beijing during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, some countries are considering boycotting ministerial meetings or handing over the presidency to another country.

News of the World • July 17, 11:00 AM • 14918 views

Dmytro Kuleba became an honored guest of the annual meeting of ambassadors of the Republic of Lithuania

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.

War • July 16, 12:40 AM • 113042 views

G7 and EU countries want to impose restrictions on banks that help Russia evade sanctions - Bloomberg

The G7 and EU countries are considering tightening restrictions on banks that help Russia circumvent existing sanctions. Discussions are expected to continue until the G7 summit in June, where the leaders want to agree on a set of measures to better enforce sanctions

News of the World • June 1, 01:26 PM • 30556 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: New EU sanctions package should close loopholes to circumvent restrictions on cooperation with Russia

According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the new EU sanctions package against Russia aims to close loopholes and reduce the ability of businesses to circumvent existing restrictions, making it stronger than previous sanctions.

Politics • May 27, 12:36 PM • 14439 views

Tens of thousands of people protest again in Georgia against the law on "foreign agents"

Tens of thousands of people protested in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities against the controversial law on "foreign agents," and the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, and Lithuania joined the rally.

News of the World • May 16, 06:52 AM • 98490 views

Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

If Georgia wants to stay on the path to the European Union, it cannot have one foot in Moscow, says Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

News of the World • May 15, 07:31 PM • 52231 views

Kuleba discusses EU accession negotiations with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Ukraine and Lithuania discussed military assistance, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, preparations for peace and NATO summits, and further support from Lithuania in the form of defense equipment.

Politics • May 13, 06:45 PM • 77874 views

Swedish Prime Minister does not rule out deployment of US nuclear weapons in his country

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admits the possibility of deploying American nuclear weapons in Sweden during a war, despite having previously opposed it.

News of the World • May 13, 12:23 PM • 16599 views

Putin is bluffing about the use of nuclear weapons - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are a bluff, and that he has nothing to gain from the use of nuclear weapons, but can lose everything.

News of the World • May 12, 01:44 PM • 36688 views

Lithuanian Minister: Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine

Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, as it was before the war, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.

War • May 9, 08:45 PM • 66307 views

France to send envoy to Putin's inauguration - Reuters

France will send its ambassador to Putin's inauguration for another six-year term, media reports say.

News of the World • May 6, 02:10 PM • 19467 views

Baltic states warn of disaster risk due to Russian GPS jamming

Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.

News of the World • April 29, 08:53 AM • 32397 views

EU ministers say Europe cannot relax its support for Ukraine after approval of US aid

EU allies insist on maintaining strong support for Ukraine after the US approves a $61 billion aid package.

War • April 22, 10:59 AM • 21668 views

"Assistance to Ukraine is not only about Ukraine" - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized that continued assistance to Ukraine is crucial for global stability, not just for Ukraine or the region.

War • April 15, 02:06 PM • 34921 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russian missile in Poland: We need a clear message that if NATO airspace is violated, the missile will be shot down

A Russian missile violated Polish airspace, and the Lithuanian foreign minister said that if this happens again, such missiles should be shot down by NATO.

War • March 25, 12:29 PM • 29234 views

"Looks like a tragic farce": Lithuania calls russian presidential election "imitation of voting"

Lithuania does not consider the March 15-17 presidential elections in russia to be a legitimate democratic expression of will due to repression, fraud, coercion, suppression of the opposition and independent media, and the absence of OSCE observers, which makes Vladimir Putin's new "government" lack any democratic legitimacy.

News of the World • March 18, 09:45 AM • 23804 views

Russia bans entry to top officials of the Baltic states due to "hostile policy"

Russia has banned 347 high-ranking officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, including prime ministers and foreign ministers, from entering the country because of their "hostile policy" of lobbying for sanctions, interfering in Russia's internal affairs and demolishing Soviet monuments.

News of the World • March 12, 01:27 PM • 25679 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine: This is the right time for discussions that break down red lines

Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that the time has come for discussions about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, as they destroy the red lines that Western politicians have created for themselves. He also called for quick action, as endless debates without solutions are weakening Europe.

War • March 11, 01:47 PM • 23477 views

Politico: France creates an alliance of countries to possibly send troops to Ukraine

France is forming an alliance of countries open to the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, deepening its confrontation with a more cautious Germany.

War • March 9, 08:04 PM • 103489 views

We need support without restrictions: Kuleba says the strategy of helping Ukraine by drops no longer works

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on allies to urgently increase and accelerate military aid to Ukraine, saying that the strategy of helping Ukraine "one drop at a time" no longer works to defeat Russia and prevent the spread of war in Europe.

War • March 8, 08:05 PM • 50215 views

‘Everything’ on table to help Ukraine beat Putin - Estonian PM on Macron's statement on Western troops

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Western leaders should discuss all options for helping Ukraine, without excluding anything, amid.

War • February 29, 12:43 PM • 30020 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the Possible Sending of Western Troops to Ukraine: The Initiative is Worth Consideration

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to discuss the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine deserves attention.

War • February 28, 11:49 AM • 26646 views

Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying missiles to Russia

Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

War • February 22, 04:09 PM • 27823 views