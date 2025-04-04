European military experts have developed a plan to protect Ukraine's airspace with 120 fighters. The project aims to protect nuclear power plants, Odesa, and Lviv without NATO involvement.
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister proposes to return to Macron's idea of deploying troops in Ukraine. This is due to reports of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia in the military sphere.
The President of Ukraine held a meeting on the military content of the victory plan. Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a strong military package that could significantly strengthen Ukraine.
The advisor to the head of the OP said that Ukraine would not comment on the information about receiving F-16s. He called it a topic where the 'fog of war' is appropriate, as it should be reflected on the battlefield.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis confirms that Ukraine has received F-16 fighter jets. This is the first official information on the appearance of the long-awaited aircraft in the Ukrainian sky.
Lithuania plans to appeal Hungary's decision to simplify entry for Russian and Belarusian citizens in the EU. The Lithuanian Foreign Minister believes that this poses a threat to the security of the Schengen area.
Lithuania's foreign minister commented on the potential impact of Donald Trump's choice of Jay DeVance as vice president, saying it means “entering the territory of uncertainty.
Due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's uncoordinated visits to Moscow and Beijing during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council, some countries are considering boycotting ministerial meetings or handing over the presidency to another country.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.
The G7 and EU countries are considering tightening restrictions on banks that help Russia circumvent existing sanctions. Discussions are expected to continue until the G7 summit in June, where the leaders want to agree on a set of measures to better enforce sanctions
According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the new EU sanctions package against Russia aims to close loopholes and reduce the ability of businesses to circumvent existing restrictions, making it stronger than previous sanctions.
Tens of thousands of people protested in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities against the controversial law on "foreign agents," and the foreign ministers of Estonia, Iceland, and Lithuania joined the rally.
If Georgia wants to stay on the path to the European Union, it cannot have one foot in Moscow, says Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.
Ukraine and Lithuania discussed military assistance, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, preparations for peace and NATO summits, and further support from Lithuania in the form of defense equipment.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson admits the possibility of deploying American nuclear weapons in Sweden during a war, despite having previously opposed it.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats are a bluff, and that he has nothing to gain from the use of nuclear weapons, but can lose everything.
Western military instructors may be sent to Ukraine to train the Ukrainian military, as it was before the war, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said.
France will send its ambassador to Putin's inauguration for another six-year term, media reports say.
Over the weekend, Baltic ministers warned of the risk of an air disaster due to GPS jamming blamed on Russia, after two Finnish flights were forced to turn around midway due to interference with navigation signals.
EU allies insist on maintaining strong support for Ukraine after the US approves a $61 billion aid package.
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized that continued assistance to Ukraine is crucial for global stability, not just for Ukraine or the region.
A Russian missile violated Polish airspace, and the Lithuanian foreign minister said that if this happens again, such missiles should be shot down by NATO.
Lithuania does not consider the March 15-17 presidential elections in russia to be a legitimate democratic expression of will due to repression, fraud, coercion, suppression of the opposition and independent media, and the absence of OSCE observers, which makes Vladimir Putin's new "government" lack any democratic legitimacy.
Russia has banned 347 high-ranking officials from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, including prime ministers and foreign ministers, from entering the country because of their "hostile policy" of lobbying for sanctions, interfering in Russia's internal affairs and demolishing Soviet monuments.
Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that the time has come for discussions about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, as they destroy the red lines that Western politicians have created for themselves. He also called for quick action, as endless debates without solutions are weakening Europe.
France is forming an alliance of countries open to the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, deepening its confrontation with a more cautious Germany.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on allies to urgently increase and accelerate military aid to Ukraine, saying that the strategy of helping Ukraine "one drop at a time" no longer works to defeat Russia and prevent the spread of war in Europe.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Western leaders should discuss all options for helping Ukraine, without excluding anything, amid.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to discuss the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine deserves attention.
Lithuania calls for sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.