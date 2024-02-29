$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32252 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 120316 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 75374 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 286584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241944 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193998 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232547 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251897 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157940 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

‘Everything’ on table to help Ukraine beat Putin - Estonian PM on Macron's statement on Western troops

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30020 views

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Western leaders should discuss all options for helping Ukraine, without excluding anything, amid

‘Everything’ on table to help Ukraine beat Putin - Estonian PM on Macron's statement on Western troops

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Western leaders should not make it impossible to send ground troops to Ukraine, days after French President Emmanuel Macron stirred up the international community by hinting that it was possible, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Macron's words "provoked a negative reaction from a number of other allied governments, whose leaders were quick to insist that no troops would be sent.

But Kallas said that the leaders should discuss all the possibilities behind closed doors, including what else can be done to help Ukraine.

I think that these are also signals that we are sending to Russia that we are not ruling out different things. Because all the countries have realized that we have to do everything to make sure that Ukraine wins and Russia loses this war

- Kallas said in the POLITICO Power Play podcast.

While most other EU countries have ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, including major players such as Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Wednesday that he was grateful for the debate initiated by Macron, adding that "nothing can be taken off the table, no option can be rejected.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the Possible Sending of Western Troops to Ukraine: The Initiative is Worth Consideration28.02.24, 13:49 • 26646 views

Callas also said that the views of potential US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump have given European countries even more reason to increase their defense spending, which she believes they should have done long ago.

"Every country chooses its own leaders, and we have to work with the leaders that these democratic countries choose for themselves," she said. - "But we have to take note and reflect on what he said.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Kallas also said that criticism of Germany's financial and military support for Kyiv is unfair.

"If you really look at the numbers, what they gave to Ukraine, I think it's unfair that Germany was scolded so much because they did a lot," Kallas said.

She also defended the legacy of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite criticism that Germany was too dependent on Russian energy during her tenure.

"She is still a great leader. I don't necessarily agree with all of her policies, but that doesn't mean she's not a great leader," Callas said.

Addendum

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Gabrielius Landsbergis
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
