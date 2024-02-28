$41.340.03
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the Possible Sending of Western Troops to Ukraine: The Initiative is Worth Consideration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26646 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to discuss the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine deserves attention.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said against the backdrop of French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine that this initiative is worthy of attention. The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

The fate of Europe is being decided on the battlefields of Ukraine. Such times require political leadership, ambition and the courage to think outside the box. The initiative behind the meeting in Paris is worthy of attention

- Landsbergis wrote.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no plans to send Western troops to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out in order to prevent Russia from winning the war.

Such comments provoked a wave of statements from Western countries. 

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saidthat the Alliance has no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine.

Countries in the eastern part of the EU, such as the Czech Republic and Poland have statedthat they are not considering sending troops to Ukraine. 

Prime Minister of Sweden, which is about to join NATO, Ulf Kristersson saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine, as proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, "is not relevant now." Italy and Spain also spoke out.

The United States will not send troops to Ukraine, even for non-combat missions.

The United Kingdom is not planning a major military deployment in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Paris
Sweden
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Italy
Spain
Jens Stoltenberg
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Poland
