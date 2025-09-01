GPS jamming in Eastern Europe caused concern in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister announced serious disruptions in the GPS system, which caused changes in flights and called on Europe for a joint response to such threats. Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote about this on his X, reports UNN.

Deeply concerned to hear about serious GPS interference that rerouted flights. Europe is uniting in expressing deep concern and must commit to deploying ever deeper concern in the future. - he wrote.

Context

NATO's easternmost member states are facing a sharp increase in radio and satellite interference. Baltic authorities claim that interference has significantly increased in recent months, affecting air and sea communications. Last month, Lithuania accused Russia of orchestrating a surge in GPS jamming, leading to a 22-fold increase in such incidents compared to the previous year.