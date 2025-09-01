$41.320.06
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

GPS jamming in Eastern Europe caused concern in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister expressed concern over GPS disruptions that altered flights. He called on Europe for a joint response to threats related to jamming.

GPS jamming in Eastern Europe caused concern in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister announced serious disruptions in the GPS system, which caused changes in flights and called on Europe for a joint response to such threats. Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote about this on his X, reports UNN.

Deeply concerned to hear about serious GPS interference that rerouted flights. Europe is uniting in expressing deep concern and must commit to deploying ever deeper concern in the future.

- he wrote.

Context

NATO's easternmost member states are facing a sharp increase in radio and satellite interference. Baltic authorities claim that interference has significantly increased in recent months, affecting air and sea communications. Last month, Lithuania accused Russia of orchestrating a surge in GPS jamming, leading to a 22-fold increase in such incidents compared to the previous year.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
NATO
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Lithuania
Europe