Politico: France creates an alliance of countries to possibly send troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18327 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60541 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45224 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216687 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222236 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249509 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155335 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17742 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216687 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194079 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21045 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21556 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39543 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47276 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Politico: France creates an alliance of countries to possibly send troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103489 views

France is forming an alliance of countries open to the potential deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, deepening its confrontation with a more cautious Germany.

Politico: France creates an alliance of countries to possibly send troops to Ukraine

France is creating an alliance of countries open to potentially sending Western troops to Ukraine - and in the process deepening its clash with a more cautious Berlin. Politico writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne was in Lithuania on Friday, where he met with his Baltic and Ukrainian counterparts to support the idea that foreign troops could help Ukraine in areas such as demining.

It is not for Russia to tell us how we should help Ukraine in the coming months or years. It is not Russia's business to organize how we deploy our actions or to set red lines. Therefore, we decide among ourselves

Sežurne said at a meeting chaired by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and attended by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The meeting comes at a time when Ukraine is suffering from a shortage of artillery ammunition, making it difficult to stop Russian attacks.

Ukraine has not asked us to send troops. Ukraine is asking us to send ammunition at this point. We do not rule out anything for the coming months

said the French minister.

Baltic ministers praised France for "thinking outside the box.

Context

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility that Western soldiers might have to be sent to Ukraine; immediately afterward, most European countries - including Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland - said they had no such plans. However, the three Baltic states - the most exposed to any Russian attack if Moscow succeeds in its war against Ukraine - are much more open to the idea.

Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'08.03.24, 10:33 • 24062 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Gabrielius Landsbergis
France
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Germany
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90