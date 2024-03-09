Politico: France creates an alliance of countries to possibly send troops to Ukraine

France is creating an alliance of countries open to potentially sending Western troops to Ukraine - and in the process deepening its clash with a more cautious Berlin. Politico writes about this, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne was in Lithuania on Friday, where he met with his Baltic and Ukrainian counterparts to support the idea that foreign troops could help Ukraine in areas such as demining.

It is not for Russia to tell us how we should help Ukraine in the coming months or years. It is not Russia's business to organize how we deploy our actions or to set red lines. Therefore, we decide among ourselves Sežurne said at a meeting chaired by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and attended by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The meeting comes at a time when Ukraine is suffering from a shortage of artillery ammunition, making it difficult to stop Russian attacks.

Ukraine has not asked us to send troops. Ukraine is asking us to send ammunition at this point. We do not rule out anything for the coming months said the French minister.

Baltic ministers praised France for "thinking outside the box.

Context

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron raised the possibility that Western soldiers might have to be sent to Ukraine; immediately afterward, most European countries - including Germany, the Czech Republic, and Poland - said they had no such plans. However, the three Baltic states - the most exposed to any Russian attack if Moscow succeeds in its war against Ukraine - are much more open to the idea.

Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'