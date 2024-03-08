Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering sending troops to Ukraine if the front advances "towards Odesa or Kyiv," said Fabien Roussel, a representative of the Communist Party, writes L'Independent, reports UNN.

On March 7, Macron reportedly gathered political party leaders to review France's support for Ukraine.

According to Fabien Roussel, a representative of the Communist Party, Emmanuel Macron mentioned a scenario "that could lead to intervention": the advance of the front "towards Odesa or Kyiv."

According to the publication, the French president showed maps of possible areas of attack by the Russian army in Ukraine.

During a meeting on Thursday, Macron explained to party leaders that there are "no restrictions" on France's support for Ukraine, "no red lines.

Context

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

The United States and key European allies subsequently announced that they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine.