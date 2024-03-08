Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16141 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 51208 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40484 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 206271 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186624 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249155 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154955 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371600 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 51208 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206271 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168041 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186624 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10628 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19721 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20345 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34180 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42021 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'

Kyiv • UNN

 24062 views

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering sending troops to Ukraine if the front advances to Odesa or Kyiv, according to a party leader who reported meeting with Macron.

Media: France may send troops to Ukraine if front advances 'towards Odesa or Kyiv'

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering sending troops to Ukraine if the front advances "towards Odesa or Kyiv," said Fabien Roussel, a representative of the Communist Party,  writes L'Independent, reports UNN

On March 7, Macron reportedly gathered political party leaders to review France's support for Ukraine. 

According to Fabien Roussel, a representative of the Communist Party, Emmanuel Macron mentioned a scenario "that could lead to intervention": the advance of the front "towards Odesa or Kyiv." 

According to the publication, the French president showed maps of possible areas of attack by the Russian army  in Ukraine.

During a meeting on Thursday, Macron explained to party leaders that there are "no restrictions" on France's support for Ukraine, "no red lines.

Context 

At the end of February, French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat although there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

The United States and key European allies subsequently announced that they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
