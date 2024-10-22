Lithuania calls for reconsideration of Macron's idea to send Western troops to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister proposes to return to Macron's idea of deploying troops in Ukraine. This is due to reports of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia in the military sphere.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that it is time for European countries to reconsider French President Emmanuel Macron's idea to deploy troops in Ukraine. He made this statement against the backdrop of increased cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, UNN reports with reference to Politico.
If the information that Russian assassination squads are equipped with North Korean ammunition and military personnel is confirmed, we should return to "boots on the ground" and other ideas proposed by Macron
The French president put forward this proposal in February, but it was quickly rejected by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who promised that no European or NATO troops would be deployed in Ukraine.
"Unfortunately, we are once again lagging behind in our reactions, but I believe in our joint ability to take all the necessary proactive steps to turn President Macron's ideas into action," Landsbergis added.
Currently, Western leaders are cautious about reports of North Korean troops heading to Ukraine, Politico writes.
The arrival of North Korean military at a Russian military base was recorded . Most likely, this is the military unit 44980 in the village of Serhiivka, Primorsky Krai, 127th Motorized Rifle Division.
Prior to that, South Korean intelligence found outthat North Korea would send 12,000 troops, including special forces, to the war in Ukraine.
To recap
In February, French President Emmanuel Macron said that there were no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, but that it could not be ruled out.