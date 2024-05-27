Lithuanian Foreign Minister: New EU sanctions package should close loopholes to circumvent restrictions on cooperation with Russia

The new package of EU sanctions against Russia should reduce the ability of businesses to work around the restrictions imposed. This was stated by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, LRT reports, UNN.

Details

According to him, negotiations on the content of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia are currently underway. The Lithuanian foreign minister is confident that it will be a "decent package" and stronger than before.

Of course, for us, one of the most important aspects is the circumvention of sanctions. This package closes a number of loopholes that remained or were discovered in other packages - Landsbergis emphasized .

At the same time, he warned that the negotiations between the states have not yet been completed, so the final results may still change.

Recall

Sweden believes that the new package of sanctions against Russia should include restrictions against the shadow fleet of tankerstransporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions