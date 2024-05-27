Lithuanian Foreign Minister: New EU sanctions package should close loopholes to circumvent restrictions on cooperation with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
According to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, the new EU sanctions package against Russia aims to close loopholes and reduce the ability of businesses to circumvent existing restrictions, making it stronger than previous sanctions.
The new package of EU sanctions against Russia should reduce the ability of businesses to work around the restrictions imposed. This was stated by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, LRT reports, UNN.
Details
According to him, negotiations on the content of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia are currently underway. The Lithuanian foreign minister is confident that it will be a "decent package" and stronger than before.
Of course, for us, one of the most important aspects is the circumvention of sanctions. This package closes a number of loopholes that remained or were discovered in other packages
At the same time, he warned that the negotiations between the states have not yet been completed, so the final results may still change.
Recall
Sweden believes that the new package of sanctions against Russia should include restrictions against the shadow fleet of tankerstransporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions