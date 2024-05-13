Kuleba discusses EU accession negotiations with Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the situation on the frontline and agreed on a number of joint steps in our cooperation with third countries to accelerate the provision of military assistance to Ukraine.

Lithuania will send Ukraine the necessary air defense systems

We also discussed the adoption of the negotiation framework necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as preparations for the Peace Summit in Switzerland and the NATO Washington Summit - Kuleba said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis emphasized that continuing to help Kyiv is not only about Ukraine, not only about the region, it is about ensuring global stability.

Lithuania has handed over drones, generators and cots to the Ukrainian Armed Forces , continuing its long-term support.