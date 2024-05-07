Lithuania will send Ukraine the necessary air defense systems

Lithuania will send the necessary air defense systems to Ukraine. This was announced by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in X, UNN reports.

Details

After a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda informed that Lithuania is ready to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems.

Nauseda also expressed gratitude to Germany for its decision to help Ukraine with an additional Patriot system.

I spoke with Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the Peace Summit, the situation on the frontline and military support for Ukraine.

I appreciate Germany's decision to send an additional Patriot system to Ukraine.

Lithuania will join and help Ukraine with the necessary systems - said Gitanas Nauseda.

