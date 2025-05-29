russia, by refusing to cease fire, may find itself in a somewhat more unfavorable position in the eyes of the US - Fidan

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

russia, by refusing to cease fire, may find itself in a somewhat more unfavorable position in the eyes of the US - Fidan

Kyiv • UNN

The Turkish Foreign Minister stated that Russia's unwillingness to compromise in negotiations on a ceasefire may negatively affect its image in the world. Ukraine and Europe have shown flexibility.

russia, by refusing to cease fire, may find itself in a somewhat more unfavorable position in the eyes of the US - Fidan

Russia's lack of flexibility in ceasefire negotiations may put it at a disadvantage in the eyes of the United States and the international community, which are seeking a ceasefire. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, heading to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Hurriyet.

We also share this view with our American colleagues. America's role on this side is also important. There is a will that Trump expressed from the very beginning: "I want an immediate ceasefire." At this stage, Ukraine and the European side showed flexibility, adapting to the American position, and suddenly accepted it. Now, when Russia cannot demonstrate the same adaptation, it may find itself in a slightly more disadvantageous position in the eyes of America and international public opinion, which seeks a ceasefire.

 - Fidan said.

Addition

Fidan stated that the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire.

Recall

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Ukraine soon after his visit to Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
