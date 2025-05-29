russia, by refusing to cease fire, may find itself in a somewhat more unfavorable position in the eyes of the US - Fidan

Russia's lack of flexibility in ceasefire negotiations may put it at a disadvantage in the eyes of the United States and the international community, which are seeking a ceasefire. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, heading to Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to Hurriyet.

We also share this view with our American colleagues. America's role on this side is also important. There is a will that Trump expressed from the very beginning: "I want an immediate ceasefire." At this stage, Ukraine and the European side showed flexibility, adapting to the American position, and suddenly accepted it. Now, when Russia cannot demonstrate the same adaptation, it may find itself in a slightly more disadvantageous position in the eyes of America and international public opinion, which seeks a ceasefire. - Fidan said.

Fidan stated that the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Ukraine soon after his visit to Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart.