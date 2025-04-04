Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.
The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.
Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.
The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.
The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.
Gitanas Nauseda calls for not wasting time and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and support for Ukraine. The President of Lithuania proposes to set the date for Ukraine's accession to the EU as 2030.
Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. President Nausėda called on the allies to jointly produce weapons and expand training programs for the Ukrainian military.
Gitanas Nausėda called for the opening of the first cluster of negotiations in the coming weeks.
The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.
The German chancellor has said that peace is possible only if Ukraine's sovereignty is ensured. Germany will not support an imposed peace and the separation of European and American security.
Ukraine expects the new EU sanctions package to include restrictions on Russian oil and the shadow fleet. Zelenskyy discussed this issue with the Danish Prime Minister during their meeting.
Gitanas Nausėda said that a quick peace in Ukraine at any cost is unacceptable and dangerous. He emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need for full support for Ukraine.
The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania held talks on strengthening air defense and investing in the production of long-range weapons. The parties also discussed coordination of the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to achieve a just peace.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized Slovak Prime Minister Fico's visit to Moscow and his energy policy. The ministry emphasized the importance of abandoning Russian energy carriers and diversifying supplies for European security.
Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Slovak prime minister for meeting with Putin on gas transit. Fico explained the visit by Ukraine's reluctance to continue transiting Russian gas after 2024.
The Lithuanian parliament has elected Gintautas Palutskas as the country's new prime minister. The 45-year-old computer scientist and deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party is to form a government within 15 days.
The President of Lithuania had a phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump to discuss support for Ukraine and defense partnership. The leaders also discussed the threats posed by the cooperation of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.
The President of Lithuania confirmed that Ukraine had received permission from its partners to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom have granted appropriate authorizations for the use of their missile systems.
The President of Lithuania accused Hungary of increasing security risks for Europe by facilitating entry for russians and belarusians. Hungary's new visa scheme allows citizens of these countries to enter without security checks.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs bilateral security cooperation agreements with the President of Lithuania and the Prime Minister of Estonia during the EU leaders' summit.
Protecting port infrastructure and free shipping is key to preserving Ukraine's global food exports and containing food prices, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Global Peace Summit.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates the principles of the UN Charter, and no country has the right to veto the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Lithuanian leader on his re-election, discussed upcoming international events and agreed to sign a bilateral agreement in the near future.
Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected for a second term as President of Lithuania, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on his victory.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is re-elected for a second term, gaining 75% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election.
Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda leads with 76. 64% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania, and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite leads with 23.85%.
The second round of presidential elections is underway in Lithuania. The rival of the current president, Gitanas Nausėda, is Ingrida Šimonite, who is currently the head of the government.
On Vyshyvanka Day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife wore traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, wishing Ukraine victory and good luck through the power of embroidery.
Gitanas Nausėda and Ingrida Šimonite will meet in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania. In the first round, Nausėda received 44.19% of the vote, and Šimonite - 19.78%.
Today, Lithuanians will vote in the presidential election, where incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda has a good chance of winning thanks to his support for Ukraine and focus on security issues.