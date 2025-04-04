Gitanas Nauseda

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15669 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28570 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64719 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122569 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Zelenskyy discussed the establishment of joint drone production with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kęstutis Budrys discussed strengthening defense support for Ukraine. They also discussed the establishment of joint drone production on the territory of both countries.

War • April 1, 06:11 PM • 25103 views

Three American soldiers, who had previously gone missing, were found dead in Lithuania

The bodies of the soldiers were discovered after an M88 armored recovery vehicle was lifted from a swamp. The search for another missing soldier continues. The President of Lithuania has expressed condolences.

News of the World • March 31, 02:49 PM • 25671 views

NATO Secretary General confirmed that the missing US soldiers "died during an incident" in Lithuania

Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.

News of the World • March 26, 06:31 PM • 30762 views

Lithuania is ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The President of Lithuania has stated his readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. The condition is a ceasefire and support from other European countries.

War • March 21, 10:15 AM • 102082 views

Ukraine may join the EU earlier than the Balkan countries - President of Lithuania

The President of Lithuania stated that Ukraine may complete the procedure of joining the EU before 2030, ahead of the Western Balkan countries such as Serbia and Montenegro. It all depends on the commitments.

Politics • March 20, 11:37 AM • 13680 views

President of Lithuania insists on setting a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU before the summit

Gitanas Nauseda calls for not wasting time and strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and support for Ukraine. The President of Lithuania proposes to set the date for Ukraine's accession to the EU as 2030.

War • March 6, 12:24 PM • 13813 views

Lithuania to provide additional air defence systems for Ukraine

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. President Nausėda called on the allies to jointly produce weapons and expand training programs for the Ukrainian military.

Politics • February 24, 10:13 AM • 18005 views

Lithuanian President suggests accelerating Ukraine's accession to the EU by January 1, 2030

Gitanas Nausėda called for the opening of the first cluster of negotiations in the coming weeks.

Politics • February 24, 09:33 AM • 109389 views

Leaders of the Baltic States, Spain and Canada arrive in Kyiv on the anniversary of the Russian invasion

The presidents of Lithuania and Latvia, the prime ministers of Estonia, Spain, and Canada, as well as EU leaders arrived in Kyiv on February 24. They were met at the train station by Andriy Yermak and Andriy Sybiga.

Politics • February 24, 06:30 AM • 35806 views

Germany will never support peace imposed on Ukraine - Scholz

The German chancellor has said that peace is possible only if Ukraine's sovereignty is ensured. Germany will not support an imposed peace and the separation of European and American security.

War • February 15, 09:28 AM • 30727 views

Zelensky reveals expectations from the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Ukraine expects the new EU sanctions package to include restrictions on Russian oil and the shadow fleet. Zelenskyy discussed this issue with the Danish Prime Minister during their meeting.

War • February 14, 06:37 PM • 124816 views

President of Lithuania reveals the danger of quick peace in Ukraine

Gitanas Nausėda said that a quick peace in Ukraine at any cost is unacceptable and dangerous. He emphasized the importance of Europe's participation in the negotiations and the need for full support for Ukraine.

War • February 14, 05:12 PM • 46423 views

Zelensky and Nauseda discuss strengthening air defense and investment in Ukrainian weapons

The Presidents of Ukraine and Lithuania held talks on strengthening air defense and investing in the production of long-range weapons. The parties also discussed coordination of the positions of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States to achieve a just peace.

War • February 14, 05:07 PM • 40618 views

Fico's short-sighted energy policy poses threats to Europe: Foreign Ministry on Slovak Prime Minister's visit to Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticized Slovak Prime Minister Fico's visit to Moscow and his energy policy. The ministry emphasized the importance of abandoning Russian energy carriers and diversifying supplies for European security.

Politics • December 23, 07:54 PM • 29468 views

“How cheap is your love?": Nauseda criticizes Fico's visit to Moscow

Gitanas Nausėda criticized the Slovak prime minister for meeting with Putin on gas transit. Fico explained the visit by Ukraine's reluctance to continue transiting Russian gas after 2024.

News of the World • December 23, 10:59 AM • 14951 views

Lithuania has a new prime minister: who is it

The Lithuanian parliament has elected Gintautas Palutskas as the country's new prime minister. The 45-year-old computer scientist and deputy leader of the Social Democratic Party is to form a government within 15 days.

News of the World • November 21, 03:45 PM • 17124 views

Lithuanian President discusses support for Ukraine with Trump

The President of Lithuania had a phone conversation with US President-elect Donald Trump to discuss support for Ukraine and defense partnership. The leaders also discussed the threats posed by the cooperation of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

War • November 19, 03:14 PM • 19424 views

Lithuanian President confirms Ukraine's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia

The President of Lithuania confirmed that Ukraine had received permission from its partners to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom have granted appropriate authorizations for the use of their missile systems.

War • November 18, 07:22 AM • 21096 views

Lithuania accuses Hungary of posing security risks to Europe by facilitating entry for russians and belarusians

The President of Lithuania accused Hungary of increasing security risks for Europe by facilitating entry for russians and belarusians. Hungary's new visa scheme allows citizens of these countries to enter without security checks.

News of the World • August 1, 12:02 PM • 14505 views

Zelenskyy signs security cooperation agreements with Lithuania and Estonia

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs bilateral security cooperation agreements with the President of Lithuania and the Prime Minister of Estonia during the EU leaders' summit.

War • June 27, 12:57 PM • 24804 views

Protecting port infrastructure is key to preserving food exports from Ukraine - Mitsotakis

Protecting port infrastructure and free shipping is key to preserving Ukraine's global food exports and containing food prices, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the Global Peace Summit.

Economy • June 16, 11:20 AM • 30026 views

No country has veto power against the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates the principles of the UN Charter, and no country has the right to veto the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.

Politics • June 16, 10:26 AM • 25903 views

Zelenskyy agrees with Lithuanian president on bilateral agreement within G7 declaration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the Lithuanian leader on his re-election, discussed upcoming international events and agreed to sign a bilateral agreement in the near future.

Politics • May 27, 11:37 AM • 14600 views

Zelenskyy congratulates Nausėda on re-election as President of Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda was re-elected for a second term as President of Lithuania, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated him on his victory.

Politics • May 27, 01:24 AM • 27322 views

Lithuanian President Nausėda wins the second round of elections

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda is re-elected for a second term, gaining 75% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election.

Politics • May 27, 12:24 AM • 25712 views

Incumbent President Nausėda leads in Lithuania's elections

Incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda leads with 76. 64% of the vote in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania, and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite leads with 23.85%.

Politics • May 26, 09:07 PM • 22219 views

The second round of presidential elections continues in Lithuania

The second round of presidential elections is underway in Lithuania. The rival of the current president, Gitanas Nausėda, is Ingrida Šimonite, who is currently the head of the government.

News of the World • May 26, 11:53 AM • 24131 views

The President of Lithuania and his wife wore embroidered dresses and congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday

On Vyshyvanka Day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and his wife wore traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts, wishing Ukraine victory and good luck through the power of embroidery.

Politics • May 16, 10:21 AM • 22670 views

Presidential elections in Lithuania: who will meet in the second round and how candidates support Ukraine

Gitanas Nausėda and Ingrida Šimonite will meet in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania. In the first round, Nausėda received 44.19% of the vote, and Šimonite - 19.78%.

Politics • May 13, 06:52 AM • 25725 views

Lithuania will hold presidential elections: Nausėda is likely to win

Today, Lithuanians will vote in the presidential election, where incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda has a good chance of winning thanks to his support for Ukraine and focus on security issues.

Politics • May 12, 02:31 AM • 110770 views