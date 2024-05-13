Presidential elections in Lithuania: who will meet in the second round and how candidates support Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Presidential elections in Lithuania: who will meet in the second round and how candidates support Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

Gitanas Nausėda and Ingrida Šimonite will meet in the second round of the presidential election in Lithuania. In the first round, Nausėda received 44.19% of the vote, and Šimonite - 19.78%.

In Lithuania, after counting all the votes in the presidential election, the current head of state Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite are going to the second round. This was reported by UNN with reference to Delfi and LRT.

Details 

 Nausėda received 44.19 percent of the vote, while Šimonite received 19.78 percent.  The third place was taken by lawyer Ignace Wegelewho ran independently in the presidential election. He received 12.47 percent of the vote.

Image

So this year, the scenario of the previous presidential election in 2019 was repeated, when Nausėda and  Šimonite also made it to the second round of elections. 

According to the country's Central Election Commission, 59.37% of voters cast ballots. This is the highest voter turnout in a presidential election in more than two decades. 

Addendum

Gitanas Nausėda and Ingrida Šimonite will support Ukraine from the beginning of a full-scale war. Recently, Ingrida Šimonite said she was ready to send her soldiers to Ukraine for a training mission.

For his part, Nauseda said he supports discussions about sending Western military to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, and called on the West to stop "drawing red lines.

The Lithuanian President also supports the idea of returning to Ukraine of the military conscriptswho left for the EU with the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising