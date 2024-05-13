Presidential elections in Lithuania: who will meet in the second round and how candidates support Ukraine

In Lithuania, after counting all the votes in the presidential election, the current head of state Gitanas Nausėda and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonite are going to the second round. This was reported by UNN with reference to Delfi and LRT.

Details

Nausėda received 44.19 percent of the vote, while Šimonite received 19.78 percent. The third place was taken by lawyer Ignace Wegelewho ran independently in the presidential election. He received 12.47 percent of the vote.

So this year, the scenario of the previous presidential election in 2019 was repeated, when Nausėda and Šimonite also made it to the second round of elections.

According to the country's Central Election Commission, 59.37% of voters cast ballots. This is the highest voter turnout in a presidential election in more than two decades.

Addendum

Gitanas Nausėda and Ingrida Šimonite will support Ukraine from the beginning of a full-scale war. Recently, Ingrida Šimonite said she was ready to send her soldiers to Ukraine for a training mission.

For his part, Nauseda said he supports discussions about sending Western military to Ukraine to train Ukrainian soldiers, and called on the West to stop "drawing red lines.

The Lithuanian President also supports the idea of returning to Ukraine of the military conscriptswho left for the EU with the beginning of the full-scale invasion.