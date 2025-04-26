"This is a time bomb": Lithuanian President comments on possible recognition of Crimea as Russian

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the de jure recognition of Russian control over Crimea would be a "time bomb". The Lithuanian leader is quoted by the broadcaster LRT, reports UNN.

Details

This is how Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda reacted to the new statements of US President Donald Trump, who said that Crimea should remain Russian.

If we do what is proposed and recognize Crimea de jure as Russian, it will be a time bomb that will explode and explode all the time - said the President of Lithuania.

Nausėda added that first of all, it is necessary to ask Ukraine itself, which was attacked by Russia, what it thinks about this.

"Because this is a country that has suffered the heaviest losses, where many people have suffered... Infrastructure destroyed, economy destroyed. So don't they have the right to say a very important word about what they think about these proposals?", he added.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will not legally recognize any occupied territories, including Crimea. Most countries of the world, even those balancing between Ukraine and Russia, recognize its sovereignty.

Donald Trump stated that Zelensky's words about non-recognition of the occupation of Crimea hinder peace negotiations. He believes that Ukraine should have fought for Crimea earlier.

Donald Trump did not answer whether the White House will recognize Crimea as Russian for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He stated that he wants the end of the war and has no favorites.

Donald Trump stated that Crimea will be difficult to return to Ukraine, as it was "given away" by the Obama administration. He evaded answering whether he is ready to recognize Crimea as Russian for the sake of peace.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian