The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 3134 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 10073 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50830 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69159 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91151 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148968 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117209 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225666 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117729 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85008 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4448 views

Ukraine will never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as it contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian

Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as it is outside the Constitution of Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about, it is outside our Constitution. Our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

On Wednesday in London, the USA will propose to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
