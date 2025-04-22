There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as it contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine.
Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as it is outside the Constitution of Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.
Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about, it is outside our Constitution. Our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine
Addition
On Wednesday in London, the USA will propose to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire.