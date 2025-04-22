Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as it is outside the Constitution of Ukraine. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea. There is nothing to talk about, it is outside our Constitution. Our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

On Wednesday in London, the USA will propose to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire.