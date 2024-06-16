Protecting port infrastructure is key to preserving food exports from Ukraine - Mitsotakis

During the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the importance of protecting port infrastructure and free navigation. This is the key to preserving global food exports and curbing food prices, the official said, UNN reports .

In our joint communiqué, we spoke about the importance of preserving and protecting port infrastructure and free shipping. Protecting port infrastructure is key to maintaining food exports from Ukraine, which in turn will help to curb the rise in food prices - Mitsotakis said.

According to him, this war has caused global problems, which is why countries at the Peace Summit should emphasize compliance with the principles of the UN Charter.

We are here to send a message that sovereignty must be respected, that borders cannot be changed by force, that international rules and conventions must be respected, that peoples and states have the right to determine their own destiny, their own form of governance, their own future. We are talking about a sustainable and long-lasting peace, but we all agree at this table that this peace cannot be the result of Ukrainian capitulation, so Greece will help Ukraine to defend itself and to enter into genuine negotiations that will lead to peace - He added.

Recall

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda believes that Russia's war against Ukraine violates all the principles of the UN Charter and that no country has a veto against the sovereign choice of a democratic and sovereign state.