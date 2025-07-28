Climbed to the top of a construction crane: police held parents of three teenagers accountable

Metropolitan law enforcement officers brought to justice the parents of three teenagers who, for fun, climbed a construction crane in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 27, at one of the construction sites in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Disregarding their own safety, three schoolchildren climbed a construction crane for fun. A video of them was later shared on social networks. Police protection officers and juvenile police officers promptly arrived at the scene and found the young "extremists." - the police report says.

It is noted that the boys aged 14-15, along with their parents, were invited by law enforcement officers to the Podilskyi police department, where they held a preventive conversation with them, and administrative materials were drawn up against the parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (improper performance of parental duties).

Law enforcement officers urged Kyiv residents to pay more attention to their children's leisure activities, and teenagers not to risk their lives by engaging in dangerous "entertainment."

