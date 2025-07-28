$41.780.01
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42245 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Climbed to the top of a construction crane: police held parents of three teenagers accountable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Kyiv law enforcement officers held the parents of three teenagers aged 14-15 accountable, who, for fun, climbed a construction crane in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Administrative materials were drawn up against the parents for improper performance of parental duties.

Climbed to the top of a construction crane: police held parents of three teenagers accountable

Metropolitan law enforcement officers brought to justice the parents of three teenagers who, for fun, climbed a construction crane in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 27, at one of the construction sites in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv. Disregarding their own safety, three schoolchildren climbed a construction crane for fun. A video of them was later shared on social networks. Police protection officers and juvenile police officers promptly arrived at the scene and found the young "extremists."

- the police report says.

It is noted that the boys aged 14-15, along with their parents, were invited by law enforcement officers to the Podilskyi police department, where they held a preventive conversation with them, and administrative materials were drawn up against the parents under Article 184 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (improper performance of parental duties).

Law enforcement officers urged Kyiv residents to pay more attention to their children's leisure activities, and teenagers not to risk their lives by engaging in dangerous "entertainment."

Recall

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office exposed an official of the Lviv regional branch of the State Enterprise "Center of the State Land Cadastre" for involvement in organizing the illegal alienation of 5 land plots from communal ownership in the Chernivtsi region and an attempt to privatize 2 more plots within the city of Chernivtsi.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Chernivtsi Oblast
National Police of Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Kyiv
