"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34052 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 35702 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72861 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 42579 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 47572 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42263 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 41085 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 30455 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27012 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28701 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage
July 28, 08:22 AM • 53369 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded
12:11 PM • 10740 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
12:41 PM • 45266 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
12:53 PM • 68072 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
01:41 PM • 51537 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34069 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods
01:41 PM • 52683 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know
12:53 PM • 69239 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72880 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:49 PM • 294800 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
12:41 PM • 46205 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM • 118843 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
July 26, 01:43 PM • 58586 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
July 26, 12:13 PM • 58982 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resign
July 26, 11:00 AM • 54832 views
First results of Biletskyi's corps: competent leadership significantly reduces military losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1792 views

The Third Army Corps, under the command of Andriy Biletskyi, took responsibility for a 120-kilometer strip on the Oskil River, significantly slowing down the advance of the Russian army. Thanks to new tactics and improved interaction, the corps regained control over 8 square kilometers of territory, and average monthly irreversible losses decreased by half.

First results of Biletskyi's corps: competent leadership significantly reduces military losses

The Third Army Corps, under the command of Andriy Biletsky, was one of the first to be deployed, and on June 4, in an extremely critical situation, it took responsibility for a 120-kilometer strip on the Oskil River line. This was reported by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, a serviceman of the "Khartia" brigade, UNN reports.

The advance of the Russian army in the strip was significantly slowed down: from January 1 to June 4, 2025, the enemy captured 198 sq km, and from June 4 until today – 16 sq km. As a result of successful counterattacks, the Third Corps regained control over 8 sq km of territories. According to Butusov, our average monthly irreversible losses decreased by approximately half compared to the "pre-corps" period, despite the fact that the intensity of hostilities increased in June.

Andriy Biletsky proved that a competent commander of a combat-ready brigade, if given the authority to independently organize work and at least minimal trust and support from the leadership, can significantly improve the results of combat operations on a large section of the front within two months.

— Butusov stated.

He pointed out the main positive changes: new defense tactics, stopped counter-battles and continuous counterattacks, the chaos at the front line disappeared, units are introduced into battle in an orderly manner. Biletsky received broad powers to promote command personnel, which eliminated lies in reports and significantly improved interaction. Each brigade of the corps began to receive planned replenishment of personnel and ammunition, which previously might not have been available for months.

It suddenly turned out that if the corps command competently organizes defense, controls the front line, creates a system for UAVs, artillery, and all types of intelligence, then there is no need to plug holes in the front with masses of troops and grind down battalion after battalion in battles for scorched positions. And Russian assault groups are simply methodically ground down, with losses 7-10 times less than the enemy.

— Butusov emphasized.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

