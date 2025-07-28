The Third Army Corps, under the command of Andriy Biletsky, was one of the first to be deployed, and on June 4, in an extremely critical situation, it took responsibility for a 120-kilometer strip on the Oskil River line. This was reported by Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.net, a serviceman of the "Khartia" brigade, UNN reports.

The advance of the Russian army in the strip was significantly slowed down: from January 1 to June 4, 2025, the enemy captured 198 sq km, and from June 4 until today – 16 sq km. As a result of successful counterattacks, the Third Corps regained control over 8 sq km of territories. According to Butusov, our average monthly irreversible losses decreased by approximately half compared to the "pre-corps" period, despite the fact that the intensity of hostilities increased in June.

Andriy Biletsky proved that a competent commander of a combat-ready brigade, if given the authority to independently organize work and at least minimal trust and support from the leadership, can significantly improve the results of combat operations on a large section of the front within two months. — Butusov stated.

He pointed out the main positive changes: new defense tactics, stopped counter-battles and continuous counterattacks, the chaos at the front line disappeared, units are introduced into battle in an orderly manner. Biletsky received broad powers to promote command personnel, which eliminated lies in reports and significantly improved interaction. Each brigade of the corps began to receive planned replenishment of personnel and ammunition, which previously might not have been available for months.