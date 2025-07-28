Enemy drone attacked car with civilians in Kharkiv region: there is a fatality

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34052 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 35702 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72861 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 42579 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 47572 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42263 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 41085 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 30455 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27012 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28701 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
73%
743mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 53369 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded12:11 PM • 10740 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 45266 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 68072 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 51537 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34069 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 52683 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 69239 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72880 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 294800 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 46205 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 118843 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 58586 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 58982 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 54832 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

Enemy drone attacked car with civilians in Kharkiv region: there is a fatality

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

In the Kharkiv region, an FPV drone hit a passenger car, as a result of which the 75-year-old driver died on the spot. A 51-year-old passenger was hospitalized with explosive injuries.

Enemy drone attacked car with civilians in Kharkiv region: there is a fatality

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a car with civilians. As a result of the attack, the driver died on the spot, and the passenger was hospitalized with explosive injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

At 4:50 PM... information was received that an FPV drone hit a passenger car on the highway in Derhachi district. It was established that a 75-year-old father and a 51-year-old son were injured, the father died on the spot 

- the report says.

Let's add

According to this fact, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, there is a victim26.07.25, 18:26 • 4504 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9