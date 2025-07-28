Enemy drone attacked car with civilians in Kharkiv region: there is a fatality

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a car with civilians. As a result of the attack, the driver died on the spot, and the passenger was hospitalized with explosive injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

At 4:50 PM... information was received that an FPV drone hit a passenger car on the highway in Derhachi district. It was established that a 75-year-old father and a 51-year-old son were injured, the father died on the spot - the report says.

According to this fact, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

