Enemy drone attacked car with civilians in Kharkiv region: there is a fatality
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv region, an FPV drone hit a passenger car, as a result of which the 75-year-old driver died on the spot. A 51-year-old passenger was hospitalized with explosive injuries.
In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a car with civilians. As a result of the attack, the driver died on the spot, and the passenger was hospitalized with explosive injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.
At 4:50 PM... information was received that an FPV drone hit a passenger car on the highway in Derhachi district. It was established that a 75-year-old father and a 51-year-old son were injured, the father died on the spot
Let's add
According to this fact, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, there is a victim26.07.25, 18:26 • 4504 views