Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson region, there is a victim

In Bilozirka, Kherson region, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, injuring one person, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the RMA, a 53-year-old man was injured when an explosive device was dropped on his vehicle.

He sustained mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the face, torso, arms, and legs. The victim is currently in the hospital under the supervision of doctors, the report says.

