Enemy attacks on the Kherson community: four wounded, houses damaged - MBA

The Russians do not stop shelling the Kherson community. Over the past day, Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove, and Pridniprovske were attacked. Four people were injured, and houses and social infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove, and Pridniprovske came under enemy fire the day before. A private house and social institutions were damaged. Four people were injured.

All the victims were hospitalized in moderately severe condition. All are receiving appropriate medical care - he added.

Shanko also emphasized that since the beginning of June, there have been 316 attacks by Russia on the Kherson community. Of these, 165 were drone attacks, 143 were artillery attacks, and 8 were KABs.

As a result of the shelling since the beginning of the month, seven people have died, and 62 more have been injured, including three children.

Of the 44 fires that have occurred recently in the Kherson region, 30 were the result of shelling by Russian troops. 14 were due to burning dry grass.

Unfortunately, cases when Russians attack our emergency services are far from isolated, this is a deliberate attack by Russia. They deliberately attack medics, rescuers, volunteers, law enforcement officers and others who come to help people who have been injured. This is a conscious tactic of terror by Russia - he summarized.

The head of the MVA added that the "drone situation" in the city is extremely difficult, the enemy is constantly attacking with UAVs. The administration is trying to provide the military with everything they need to counter drones.

But this is a war of technologies. Drones are constantly being improved, everything is developing and it takes time to counter this - he explained.

