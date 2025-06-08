Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: Russia attacks, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the defense in key directions - General Staff

On June 7, 193 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 92 air strikes, including 168 guided bombs.

In addition, he carried out 6,035 shellings, 89 of which were from rocket launcher systems, and used 3,066 kamikaze drones to attack - the military said.

It is also indicated that the aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Osoivka, Myropilske of Sumy region; Kharkiv, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka, Maliivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Sukhyi Yar, Yablunivka, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Shakhove, Ivanopillia, Shevchenko, Komysuvakha of Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region; Lvove of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery systems and one electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Zapadny three times.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive on the positions of our units near Verkhnyokamyanske during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Markovo and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk and towards Dyliivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance near Malinivka yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

Yesterday in the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 31 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 34 air strikes using 62 guided bombs, and also carried out 196 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from rocket launcher systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let's remind

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1120 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized seven tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two air defense systems, an aircraft, 158 operational-tactical UAVs, seven missiles, 146 vehicles and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

