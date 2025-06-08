Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: Russia attacks, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the defense in key directions - General Staff

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 31924 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 82511 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 47566 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 69195 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 71514 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 49977 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162386 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112825 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 163594 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94698 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
64%
748mm
Popular news

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

June 7, 09:58 PM • 16206 views

Explosions heard in Russian Novomoskovsk: chemical plant "Azot" likely attacked - network

June 7, 09:59 PM • 7786 views

Border guards showed how FPV drones stopped the occupiers' breakthrough on motorcycles and buggies near Vovchansk

June 8, 12:20 AM • 10379 views

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

04:12 AM • 10630 views

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

05:17 AM • 5168 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 162386 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 153852 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 152825 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 196808 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 239834 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

Canada

United States

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 73955 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 98310 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 163594 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 143010 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 183064 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Washington Post

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: Russia attacks, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the defense in key directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

During June 7, 193 combat clashes took place on the front. The enemy launched air strikes and shelling, but Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in many directions.

Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: Russia attacks, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the defense in key directions - General Staff

On June 7, 193 combat clashes were recorded on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes using four missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 92 air strikes, including 168 guided bombs.

In addition, he carried out 6,035 shellings, 89 of which were from rocket launcher systems, and used 3,066 kamikaze drones to attack

- the military said.

Zelenskyy responded to Trump's words about the war: "We are not kids with Putin at the playground in the park, he is a murderer"07.06.25, 10:33 • 3690 views

It is also indicated that the aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Osoivka, Myropilske of Sumy region; Kharkiv, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi of Kharkiv region; Novopavlivka, Maliivka of Dnipropetrovsk region; Sukhyi Yar, Yablunivka, Novoeconomichne, Pokrovsk, Shakhove, Ivanopillia, Shevchenko, Komysuvakha of Donetsk region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region; Lvove of Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, five artillery systems and one electronic warfare station of the Russian invaders

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Zapadny three times.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Bilohorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive on the positions of our units near Verkhnyokamyanske during the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Markovo and in the direction of Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk and towards Dyliivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 65 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance near Malinivka yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack towards Novoandriivka.

Yesterday in the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the fortifications of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 31 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 34 air strikes using 62 guided bombs, and also carried out 196 artillery shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including two from rocket launcher systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Let's remind

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1120 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized seven tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, two air defense systems, an aircraft, 158 operational-tactical UAVs, seven missiles, 146 vehicles and three units of special equipment of the occupiers.

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters08.06.25, 08:17 • 5452 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9