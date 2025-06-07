Zelenskyy responded to Trump's words about the war: "We are not children with Putin in a sandbox, he is a murderer"

* Ukraine's Air Force reports shooting down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile over the Dnipropetrovsk region. * Zelenskyy discusses defense support for Ukraine with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. * The head of the IAEA stated that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is becoming increasingly unstable. * In the Donetsk region, as a result of Russian shelling, 2 people were killed and 2 more were injured. * The USA announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 275 million dollars. It includes ammunition for HIMARS, 155-mm artillery shells, and anti-tank systems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refuted US President Donald Trump's characterization of Russia's war against Ukraine, when the latter compared the countries to "two young people fighting like crazy" and said that "sometimes it's better to let them fight for a while." Zelenskyy said this in an interview with ABC News, writes UNN.

In an exclusive interview that aired Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," co-host Martha Raddatz asked Zelenskyy if Trump "understands the message" about the suffering in Ukraine based on his remarks in the Oval Office.

"We are not children with Putin on the playground in the park," Zelenskyy said on Friday. "He is a murderer who came to this park to kill children."

Zelenskyy described the "boundless" pain of a Ukrainian father who lost his wife and three children in a missile strike.

The man's words to Zelenskyy were "different" from how officials talk about losses, the Ukrainian leader noted: "He didn't mention any statistics or figures or the number of strikes." "He just said: 'Every morning when I wake up, I just look for my family - I look everywhere in the apartment ... I still feel like it was a nightmare ... a bad dream,'" Zelenskyy said.

Trump "could not fully feel and understand this pain," Zelenskyy noted.

"And it's not about President Trump, but about any person who is not here, in a country that is thousands of miles away - [they] cannot fully feel and understand this pain," Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine told Raddatz that 631 Ukrainian children had died in the war, and that Russia often attacks civilians.

