Maybe it's better to let them "fight for a while"? Trump compared the war in Ukraine and Russia to a "child's fight"

US President Donald Trump called the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia a "childish fight" and suggested that it might be better to let the countries fight for a while before intervening, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

Trump suggested during a briefing at the White House that it might be better to let Russia and Ukraine "fight for a while" before intervening.

Calling the war a "bloodbath", Trump made the proposal, comparing the intervention to trying to break up fighting children: "maybe you have to keep fighting."

Trump noted that Putin's reaction to the attack on the airfields "will not be very pleasant"

"You see it in hockey, you see it in sports," Trump said. "Let them go for a couple of seconds."

But Trump admitted that "it probably won't be very pleasant."

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Let's add

US President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House assured of support for Ukraine.