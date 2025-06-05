Maybe it's better to let them "fight for a while"? Trump compared the war in Ukraine and Russia to a "child's fight"
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that maybe it's better to let Ukraine and Russia "fight for a while" before intervening. He compared the situation to trying to break up children.
US President Donald Trump called the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia a "childish fight" and suggested that it might be better to let the countries fight for a while before intervening, UNN reports, citing AP.
Details
Trump suggested during a briefing at the White House that it might be better to let Russia and Ukraine "fight for a while" before intervening.
Calling the war a "bloodbath", Trump made the proposal, comparing the intervention to trying to break up fighting children: "maybe you have to keep fighting."
"You see it in hockey, you see it in sports," Trump said. "Let them go for a couple of seconds."
But Trump admitted that "it probably won't be very pleasant."
Let's add
US President Donald Trump during a briefing at the White House assured of support for Ukraine.