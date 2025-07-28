Matviyenko's place is in the dock: Ukraine outraged by the participation of the head of the Russian Federation Council in an international conference

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
05:54 PM • 8170 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 55128 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 47606 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94292 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 52901 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 54459 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 46528 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 42978 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31151 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27378 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
67%
744mm
Popular news
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine updated the list of "Kremlin Mouthpieces", adding 16 new individualsJuly 28, 09:24 AM • 10670 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station floodedJuly 28, 12:11 PM • 21677 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 62665 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 89943 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 73413 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 55114 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 73665 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to knowJuly 28, 12:53 PM • 90169 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 94278 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 317530 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 62846 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 124838 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 64042 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 63999 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 59503 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

Matviyenko's place is in the dock: Ukraine outraged by the participation of the head of the Russian Federation Council in an international conference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2532 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, criticized Valentina Matviyenko's participation in the conference in Geneva, stating that her place is in the dock. He emphasized her responsibility for crimes of aggression and called for avoiding handshakes.

Matviyenko's place is in the dock: Ukraine outraged by the participation of the head of the Russian Federation Council in an international conference

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, sharply criticized the participation of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

Matviyenko's place is in the dock, not at international conferences. Her admission to Geneva is shameful and should never have happened. Genocidal Matviyenko bears personal responsibility for the crime of aggression and all subsequent atrocities after publicly approving the use of Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine.

- he wrote.

Tykhyi added that "we will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Valentina Matviyenko - one she truly deserves - to The Hague." He urged all participants to avoid shaking her hand.

Russia continues to reject any steps towards a ceasefire - Tykhyi23.07.25, 23:31 • 5411 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Geneva
The Hague
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9