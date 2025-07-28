Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, sharply criticized the participation of the head of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matviyenko, in the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva, emphasizing that she should be held accountable for Russia's crimes, not speak at international forums. He wrote about this on his X, as reported by UNN.

Matviyenko's place is in the dock, not at international conferences. Her admission to Geneva is shameful and should never have happened. Genocidal Matviyenko bears personal responsibility for the crime of aggression and all subsequent atrocities after publicly approving the use of Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine. - he wrote.

Tykhyi added that "we will continue to work tirelessly on another trip for Valentina Matviyenko - one she truly deserves - to The Hague." He urged all participants to avoid shaking her hand.

Russia continues to reject any steps towards a ceasefire - Tykhyi