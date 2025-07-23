Russia does not hide that it does not want a ceasefire, because, in its opinion, Russian troops are advancing on the front and defeating Ukraine, but this is not true. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, following the negotiations in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia, as reported by UNN.

According to him, these are not some hidden things, "they publicly stated this - both the president of the Russian Federation and other speakers from Russia."

I am not claiming that this is a verbatim quote, but it sounds roughly like this: "We are advancing, moving further, so why should we cease fire?" This is such a cynical statement, they essentially reject moving towards peace - said Tykhyi.

He added that Kyiv does not believe that the Russians are winning this war.

"Russia has not achieved a single strategic goal in 3.5 years," summarized the MFA spokesman.

There is no deadline for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy is ready to meet with the Kremlin leader even tomorrow.

